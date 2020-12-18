VBJ’s 2020 Best in Business Awards

|AUTOMOTIVE
|Auto Dealer:
|McCord’s Vancouver Auto Center Inc.
|Commercial Trucking:
|Corwin Beverage
|Maintenance Provider:
|Gaynor’s Automotive
|Rental & Leasing (auto):
|Enterprise
|Towing Company:
|Chapelle’s Towing
|BUSINESS BANKING & FINANCE
|Business Bank:
|Riverview Community Bank
|Credit Union:
|Columbia Credit Union
|CONSTRUCTION
|Design/Build Contractor:
|RSV Building Solutions
|General Contractor:
|Team Construction
|Home Builder:
|Ginn Development
|Remodeler/Renovator:
|Bridge City Contracting
|Site Preparation:
|Tapani
|FOOD & DRINK
|Bakery:
|Bleu Door
|Bar/Pub:
|Big Al’s
|Brewery:
|Heathen Brewing
|Catering:
|Simply Thyme Catering
|Coffee Shop:
|Old Town Battle Grounds
|Happy Hour:
|Amaro’s Table
|Restaurant:
|Champ Pizza
|Vineyard:
|Bethany Vineyard & Winery
|GENERAL SERVICES
|Event Planning:
|We Plan It
|Fitness/Athletic Facility:
|NW Personal Training
|Golf Course:
|Camas Meadows Golf Club
|Hotel/Motel:
|The Heathman Lodge
|Meeting Facility:
|The Heathman Lodge
|Moving/Storage:
|ANC Movers
|Travel Agency:
|Cruise Planners
|TIE
|Silver Star Travel
|MANUFACTURING
|Electronics:
|ControlTek
|Machine:
|Columbia Machine
|TIE
|Sigma Design
|Metals:
|Marks Designs & Metal Works
|Paper:
|Columbia Litho
|Plastics:
|Rex Plastics, Inc.
|Wood:
|Parr Lumbar
|PROSFESSIONAL SERVICES
|Accounting Firm:
|Opsahl Dawson
|Architectural Firm:
|LSW Architects
|Business Consulting:
|Salsbury & Co., LLC
|Commercial Printer:
|Columbia Litho
|Dry Cleaning & Laundry:
|Clark County Cleaners
|Employment Agency:
|Elyon International
|Engineering Firm:
|Robertson Engineering
|Janitorial Services:
|Octomaids
|Insurance Agency:
|Davidson & Associates Insurance
|Investment Firm:
|Riverview Trust
|IT Firm:
|On Line Support
|Landscape Design Firm:
|MacKay Sposito
|Landscape Management:
|GRO Outdoor Living
|Law Firm:
|NW Legacy Law Center
|Marketing Firm:
|NW Media Collective
|Pest Control Company:
|Pest Lock
|Photography:
|Aevum Images/Kate Singh
|Security:
|Global Security & Communication
|Sign Company:
|Garrett Sign Company
|Software Company:
|Urban Planner:
|Olson Engineering
|Video Production:
|Owen Visuals
|Web Consulting:
|Webfor
|HEALTH & WELLNESS
|Acupuncturist:
|TriNatural Healthcare
|Assisted Living:
|Glenwood Place Senior Living
|Audiologist:
|Evergreen Audiology
|Chiropractor:
|TriNatural Healthcare
|Dental Care Provider:
|Aadland Dental
|Eye Care Provider:
|Downtown Vision Centre
|Home Health Care:
|In It Together RN
|Medical Care Provider – Clinic:
|Vancouver Clinic
|Medical Care Provider – Hospital:
|Legacy Salmon Creek
|Massage Therapy:
|Hand and Stone
|Naturopath:
|Dr. David Young
|Veterinarian:
|Columbia Veterinary Clinic
|REAL ESTATE
|Appraisal Company:
|Hansen Appraisal Services
|Commercial Real Estate Agent/Broker:
|Jim West
|Commercial Real Estate Company:
|Fuller Group
|Property Management Firm:
|Zenith Properties NW, LLC
|Real Estate Developer:
|Ginn Development
|Residential Real Estate Agent/Broker:
|Denny Miller – Zenith
|Residential Real Estate Company:
|Zenith Properties NW, LLC
|Title Company:
|Fidelity National Title
|RETAIL & WHOLESALE
|Apparel/Clothier:
|Center Stage
|Barber/Salon:
|The Barbers
|Florist:
|Stem Floral
|Grocery:
|Chuck’s Produce
|Jeweler:
|Rand Jewelers
|BUSINESS NEEDS
|Office Accessories & Décor:
|Reid Business Services
|Office Equipment & Furnishings:
|Reid Business Services
|Phone Hardware:
|OnLine Support
|Phone Service:
|Abervoice/Skyetel
