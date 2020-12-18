VBJ’s 2020 Best in Business Awards

AUTOMOTIVE
Auto Dealer:McCord’s Vancouver Auto Center Inc.
Commercial Trucking:Corwin Beverage
Maintenance Provider:Gaynor’s Automotive
Rental & Leasing (auto):Enterprise
Towing Company:Chapelle’s Towing
BUSINESS BANKING & FINANCE
Business Bank:Riverview Community Bank
Credit Union:Columbia Credit Union
CONSTRUCTION
Design/Build Contractor:RSV Building Solutions
General Contractor:Team Construction
Home Builder:Ginn Development
Remodeler/Renovator:Bridge City Contracting
Site Preparation:Tapani
FOOD & DRINK
Bakery:Bleu Door
Bar/Pub:Big Al’s  
Brewery:Heathen Brewing
Catering:Simply Thyme Catering
Coffee Shop:Old Town Battle Grounds
Happy Hour:Amaro’s Table
Restaurant:Champ Pizza
Vineyard:Bethany Vineyard & Winery
GENERAL SERVICES
Event Planning:We Plan It
Fitness/Athletic Facility:NW Personal Training
Golf Course:Camas Meadows Golf Club
Hotel/Motel:The Heathman Lodge
Meeting Facility:The Heathman Lodge
Moving/Storage:ANC Movers
Travel Agency:Cruise Planners
TIESilver Star Travel
MANUFACTURING
Electronics:ControlTek
Machine:Columbia Machine
TIESigma Design
Metals:Marks Designs & Metal Works
Paper:Columbia Litho
Plastics:Rex Plastics, Inc.
Wood:Parr Lumbar
PROSFESSIONAL SERVICES
Accounting Firm:Opsahl Dawson
Architectural Firm:LSW Architects
Business Consulting:Salsbury & Co., LLC
Commercial Printer:Columbia Litho
Dry Cleaning & Laundry:Clark County Cleaners
Employment Agency:Elyon International
Engineering Firm:Robertson Engineering
Janitorial Services:Octomaids
Insurance Agency:Davidson & Associates Insurance
Investment Firm:Riverview Trust
IT Firm:On Line Support
Landscape Design Firm:MacKay Sposito
Landscape Management:GRO Outdoor Living
Law Firm:NW Legacy Law Center
Marketing Firm:NW Media Collective
Pest Control Company:Pest Lock
Photography:Aevum Images/Kate Singh
Security:Global Security & Communication
Sign Company:Garrett Sign Company
Software Company: 
Urban Planner:Olson Engineering
Video Production:Owen Visuals
Web Consulting:Webfor
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Acupuncturist:TriNatural Healthcare
Assisted Living:Glenwood Place Senior Living
Audiologist:Evergreen Audiology
Chiropractor:TriNatural Healthcare
Dental Care Provider:Aadland Dental
Eye Care Provider:Downtown Vision Centre
Home Health Care:In It Together RN
Medical Care Provider – Clinic:Vancouver Clinic
Medical Care Provider – Hospital:Legacy Salmon Creek
Massage Therapy:Hand and Stone
Naturopath:Dr. David Young
Veterinarian:Columbia Veterinary Clinic
REAL ESTATE
Appraisal Company:Hansen Appraisal Services
  
Commercial Real Estate Agent/Broker:Jim West
Commercial Real Estate Company:     Fuller Group
Property Management Firm:Zenith Properties NW, LLC
Real Estate Developer:Ginn Development
Residential Real Estate Agent/Broker:Denny Miller – Zenith
Residential Real Estate Company:Zenith Properties NW, LLC
Title Company:Fidelity National Title
RETAIL & WHOLESALE
Apparel/Clothier:  Center Stage
Barber/Salon:The Barbers
Florist:Stem Floral
Grocery:Chuck’s Produce
Jeweler:Rand Jewelers
BUSINESS NEEDS
Office Accessories & Décor:Reid Business Services
Office Equipment & Furnishings:Reid Business Services
Phone Hardware:OnLine Support
Phone Service:Abervoice/Skyetel

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.