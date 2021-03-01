Vancouver’s Downtown Association presents Van-Tastic Awards

2020 was a year full of unprecedented challenges for the downtown Vancouver community. During this time, businesses worked relentlessly to pivot, adapt and survive through the uncharted territory of a pandemic. Ultimately, downtown innovated and remained resilient to meet the challenge.
Over the last 10 years, the Van-Tastic Awards Ceremony has been a celebration of small businesses and Vancouver’s community-centric values. This year, the Van-Tastics was condensed into an engaging eight-minute video, available for view on YouTube and Facebook.
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54SfDUiAUFo&t
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vdausa360/videos/173457944326803
There are six award categories recognizing downtown businesses:
Believe & Achieve – Recipient, Kindred Homestead Supply
The Believe and Achieve Award recognizes start-ups, expansions and other small businesses growing in downtown.
Ooh Ahh! Award – Recipient, Night Market Pop-Local
The Ooh Ahh! Award recognizes the best remodel, re-brand or successful business pivot in 2020.
Yellow Umbrella Award – Recipient, Kiggins Theatre
The Yellow Umbrella Award recognizes extraordinary resiliency and ingenuity during COVID-19 mandates.
Vancouver-Made – Recipient, Bleu Door Bakery
The Vancouver Made Award celebrates locally made or manufactured items.
The Carl Dobbs Commendation – Recipient, Holly Williams
An award honoring the late Carl Dobbs who championed the downtown tree planting and the revitalization of Turtle Place. This award embodies dedication and sense of duty to the community.
Corporate Sponsor Recognition – Recipient, LSW Architects and Riff_Creative
This award recognizes community partnerships that made VDA’s community development efforts possible.