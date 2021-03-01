Vancouver’s Downtown Association presents Van-Tastic Awards

This year, the Van-Tastics was condensed into an engaging eight-minute video

2020 was a year full of unprecedented challenges for the downtown Vancouver community. During this time, businesses worked relentlessly to pivot, adapt and survive through the uncharted territory of a pandemic. Ultimately, downtown innovated and remained resilient to meet the challenge.

Over the last 10 years, the Van-Tastic Awards Ceremony has been a celebration of small businesses and Vancouver’s community-centric values. This year, the Van-Tastics was condensed into an engaging eight-minute video, available for view on YouTube and Facebook.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54SfDUiAUFo&t

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vdausa360/videos/173457944326803

There are six award categories recognizing downtown businesses:

Believe & Achieve – Recipient, Kindred Homestead Supply

The Believe and Achieve Award recognizes start-ups, expansions and other small businesses growing in downtown.

Kindred Homestead Supply. Courtesy of VDA

Ooh Ahh! Award – Recipient, Night Market Pop-Local

The Ooh Ahh! Award recognizes the best remodel, re-brand or successful business pivot in 2020.

Night Market Pop-Local. Courtesy of VDA

Yellow Umbrella Award – Recipient, Kiggins Theatre

The Yellow Umbrella Award recognizes extraordinary resiliency and ingenuity during COVID-19 mandates.

Kiggins Theatre. Courtesy of VDA

Vancouver-Made – Recipient, Bleu Door Bakery

The Vancouver Made Award celebrates locally made or manufactured items.

Bleu Door Bakery. Courtesy of VDA

The Carl Dobbs Commendation – Recipient, Holly Williams

An award honoring the late Carl Dobbs who championed the downtown tree planting and the revitalization of Turtle Place. This award embodies dedication and sense of duty to the community.

Holly Williams. Courtesy of VDA

Corporate Sponsor Recognition – Recipient, LSW Architects and Riff_Creative

This award recognizes community partnerships that made VDA’s community development efforts possible.

LSW Architects and Riff_Creative. Courtesy of VDA

