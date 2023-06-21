Vancouver seeks comments on proposed short term rental ordinance

The Vancouver City Council will host a public hearing and vote on proposed short-term rental regulations, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 10. The community is invited to review the proposed regulations and share feedback at beheardvancouver.org/str.

The public hearing follows multiple workshops with the Vancouver City Council and Planning Commission. If adopted, the regulations would require short-term rental hosts to:

Register with the Washington State Department of Revenue

Get a business license and short-term rental permit from the City of Vancouver

Maintain current, valid liability insurance

Notify neighbors and provide contact information for the owner or operator

The proposed ordinance would apply to anyone renting a room or entire home for stays less than 30 days, including rentals advertised on websites such as Airbnb and VRBO. Short-term rentals would only be allowed in residences that meet all applicable state and local health, safety and building code regulations. These include regulations related to smoke detectors, structural design, egress and accessibility.

Short-term rental hosts would be required to allow City staff to inspect their rentals, in accordance with VMC 17.08. Short-term rentals would not be allowed to operate outdoors, in an accessory structure, recreational vehicle or in a building that is currently receiving benefits under the City’s Multi-Family Tax Exemption (MFTE) program.

City staff developed the draft regulations following extensive input from the City Council, Planning Commission and community. Since January 2022, engagement has included multiple surveys, small-group meetings with short-term rental hosts and conversations with community members who have reported negative impacts from short-term rentals. City staff also gathered feedback from a wide range of stakeholders, including realtors, hoteliers, housing advocates and social service providers.

How to share feedback

City Council will host a public hearing on the proposed regulations at 6:30 p.m. on July 10.