Vancouver Mall celebrates 40th anniversary

The Vancouver Mall is celebrating its 40th anniversary this week with a pair of events.

The first event, “MEGA Business After Hours at Vancouver Mall” organized by the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce, took place on Tuesday (7/25) from 5 to 7 p.m. The second event – a family-friendly celebration – is scheduled for this Saturday (7/29) from noon to 5 p.m.

The mall’s roots

The Vancouver Mall opened in 1977, anchored by Meier & Frank, Nordstrom and Sears. JCPenney and Mervyn’s came on board later. In 1993, the mall constructed a food court, and in 1994 it was acquired by Westfield America Inc. When the mall was renamed the Westfield Shopping Center in 1998, it had 146 stores occupying 870,000 square feet of space.

In 2006, a 60,000-square-foot expansion to the Meier & Frank store was completed by May Department Stores Company, adding 30,000 square feet on each of two levels. That same year, when Federated Department Stores acquired the May Company, the Meier & Frank store was renamed Macy’s.

Other stores have come and gone. The Mervyn’s store closed in 2007, and five years later, the space was converted to the Cinetopia movie theater. Nordstrom closed its store at the mall in 2015, and Gold’s Gym moved into the upper level while H&M moved into the lower level of that space.

On December 18, 2015, Vancouver Mall along with other U.S. Westfield properties were sold to Centennial Real Estate Company, and “Westfield” was removed from the mall’s name.

All about experience

While economic forces and outside competition have always existed for traditional shopping malls, and while retailers come and go over the years, the current shift in the mall experience has been driven, in part, by the emergence of online shopping.

According to Vancouver Mall General Manager JB Schutte, successful malls today don’t rely solely on selling product; they focus more on the overall shopping experience.

“Malls have to constantly reinvent themselves to stay viable and malls have failed that didn’t stay viable to their community,” said Schutte. “So what does that really mean? That means constantly reinventing yourself. When malls started they had very little food. Today, [food is a] very active part of the business. Something like a Gold’s Gym just didn’t [used to] exist in the mall…

“They (customers) want to be entertained while they’re here, not just go buy stuff,” he added.

To help build on the experience factor, the Vancouver Mall is looking to host more community events throughout the year – events like the 40th anniversary celebrations this week.

“Centennial is a company that believes that this is an opportunity – an opportunity to put the sights, the sounds, the energy and excitement back into the shopping center,” said Jessica Curtis, marketing director for the Vancouver Mall. “We hope to continue to welcome Clark County residents and visitors back to Vancouver Mall time and time again, to share memories of the past, experience something new in the future, and ensure that this gathering spot is around to celebrate milestones to come.”

Saturday’s 40th anniversary celebration

On Saturday, July 29 from noon to 5 p.m., the Vancouver Mall will celebrate 40 years in the community with a family-friendly event.

The first 100 guests to check in at the Vancouver Mall table (in front of H&M) will receive a complimentary swag bag that includes a ticket to the Clark County Fair.

A fashion show will take place at noon at the H&M Court. Participants include Macy’s, H&M, American Eagle Outfitters, Christopher & Banks, Earthbound Trading Company, Express, Hot Topic, Maurice’s, PacSun, and White House l Black Market.

Giveaways at the H&M Court will occur every hour at 40 minutes after the hour. Prizes include a Vancouver Mall $500 shopping spree, four concert tickets to the B-52’s and a Macy’s fragrance basket valued at $800.

Family-friendly entertainment taking place from noon to 3 p.m. includes a photo booth, face painting, balloon art and crafts at The Mall Library Connection.

Groove Nation will perform from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. in Macy’s Court. At 3 pm, a Hit Machine concert will kick off in the southeast parking lot between Sears and JCPenney.

A few of the exclusive retailer offers for Saturday include:

100% PURE is offering 40 percent off one full priced item

Earthbound Trading Company is offering 20 percent off any tie-dye items

Gold’s Gym is offering 40 percent off enrollment for all memberships

Pipsqueak Children’s Consignment is offering 20 percent off entire resale purchase & snacks for the first 100 guests

Rainbow West Christian Supply is offering 40 percent off one full-priced item

Vitamin World is offering $10 off a $50 purchase and free membership prize to the first 40 people that bring in a Top 40 Deals flyer, available at the event

For more information on Saturday’s event as well as events later in the year, visit www.shopvancouvermall.com/events.

Related video: Celebrating 40 Years of the Vancouver Mall (VBJ on Facebook)

Comments

comments