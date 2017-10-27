Vancouver Business Journal announces Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2017

Honorees will be recognized at a luncheon at Warehouse 23 on Nov. 14

The Vancouver Business Journal is pleased to announce the Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2017.

Honorees are selected each year by a panel of Accomplished and Under 40 alumni after being nominated by members of the community.

This year’s honorees are:

Sierra Eckman, Opsahl Dawson

Mandy Davis, Instructional Technologies,

Christine Humphrey, Partners in Careers

Andrea Kelm, Partners in Careers

Erik Morton, Erik Morton-State Farm Insurance Agency

Sam Newell, SGW Design, LLC

Sean Philbrook, Identity Clark County

Amber Rush, Navigate Law Group

Bryce Sinner, Landerholm

Brandon Skinner, Riverside Payments

Michelle Smith, Haute Madre Boutique

Evan Strandberg, iQ Credit Union

Jenny Thompson, Police Activities League -Vancouver

Jessica Tijerina-Turpeinen, A Merry Heart Events

The Class of 2017 will be recognized at a luncheon in their honor on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Warehouse 23, located at 100 Columbia St., Suite 102, in Vancouver. Seating is limited, advance registration is required. To purchase tickets and register for the event, visit https://www.vbjusa.com/accomplished-under-40/ or call the Vancouver Business Journal at (360) 695-2442.

