Vancouver Business Journal announces Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2017

The Vancouver Business Journal is pleased to announce the Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2017.
Honorees are selected each year by a panel of Accomplished and Under 40 alumni after being nominated by members of the community.
This year’s honorees are:
- Sierra Eckman, Opsahl Dawson
- Mandy Davis, Instructional Technologies,
- Christine Humphrey, Partners in Careers
- Andrea Kelm, Partners in Careers
- Erik Morton, Erik Morton-State Farm Insurance Agency
- Sam Newell, SGW Design, LLC
- Sean Philbrook, Identity Clark County
- Amber Rush, Navigate Law Group
- Bryce Sinner, Landerholm
- Brandon Skinner, Riverside Payments
- Michelle Smith, Haute Madre Boutique
- Evan Strandberg, iQ Credit Union
- Jenny Thompson, Police Activities League -Vancouver
- Jessica Tijerina-Turpeinen, A Merry Heart Events
The Class of 2017 will be recognized at a luncheon in their honor on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Warehouse 23, located at 100 Columbia St., Suite 102, in Vancouver. Seating is limited, advance registration is required. To purchase tickets and register for the event, visit https://www.vbjusa.com/accomplished-under-40/ or call the Vancouver Business Journal at (360) 695-2442.