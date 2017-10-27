Vancouver Business Journal announces Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2017

Honorees will be recognized at a luncheon at Warehouse 23 on Nov. 14

The Vancouver Business Journal is pleased to announce the Accomplished and Under 40 Class of 2017.

Honorees are selected each year by a panel of Accomplished and Under 40 alumni after being nominated by members of the community.

This year’s honorees are:

  • Sierra Eckman, Opsahl Dawson
  • Mandy Davis, Instructional Technologies,
  • Christine Humphrey, Partners in Careers
  • Andrea Kelm, Partners in Careers
  • Erik Morton, Erik Morton-State Farm Insurance Agency
  • Sam Newell, SGW Design, LLC
  • Sean Philbrook, Identity Clark County
  • Amber Rush, Navigate Law Group
  • Bryce Sinner, Landerholm
  • Brandon Skinner, Riverside Payments
  • Michelle Smith, Haute Madre Boutique
  • Evan Strandberg, iQ Credit Union
  • Jenny Thompson, Police Activities League -Vancouver
  • Jessica Tijerina-Turpeinen, A Merry Heart Events

The Class of 2017 will be recognized at a luncheon in their honor on Tuesday, Nov. 14, from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Warehouse 23, located at 100 Columbia St., Suite 102, in Vancouver. Seating is limited, advance registration is required. To purchase tickets and register for the event, visit https://www.vbjusa.com/accomplished-under-40/ or call the Vancouver Business Journal at (360) 695-2442.

