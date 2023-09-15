Vancouver-based ControlTek acquired by Vexos

The acquisition expands the Vexos footprint to the West Coast to help meet the growing demands of the Vexos customer base

On Sept. 12, Vexos, a leading global Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Custom Material Solutions (CMS) provider, announced the successful acquisition of long time, family owned Vancouver-based ControlTek, a cutting-edge manufacturing facility. The acquisition of ControlTek expands the Vexos footprint to the West Coast of North America to help meet the growing demands of the Vexos customer base and support future growth.

Stacey LaFrazia Smith, principal at ControlTek, said initial conversations between ControlTek and Vexos began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, at which point the discussions were put on hold. She said the two companies were drawn together again because they both share fundamental core values and objectives. She said they both have a strong commitment to building lasting customer relationships, a culture that prioritizes their people and a dedication to excellence.

“By combining out strengths, resources and talents, we can become a formidable force in the market,” LaFrazia Smith said. “Vexos is a leading global EMS and CMS provider with a presence across the globe. Vexos will allow us to offer our customers access to a broad network of additional resources and services. This acquisition is a fantastic opportunity to combine our expertise and leverage our collective knowledge to push the boundaries of what we can achieve together.”

According to a news release from Vexos, the 45,000-square-foot ControlTek facility features three SMT lines, specializes in low-to-mid volume, high-mix production, and serves the medical, industrial, and aviation, space and defense markets. ControlTek also has in-house electronic design engineering capabilities, and strong New Product Introduction (NPI) skills, making it a perfect fit for Vexos, according to the news release.

“We are delighted to announce the addition of ControlTek to the Vexos family,” said Paul Jona, CEO of Vexos, in the news release. “The strengths of ControlTek, it’s West Coast location and its presence in the Aerospace and Defense markets creates new opportunities. This strategic union marks a significant milestone in our journey, enabling us to extend our capabilities and better serve the diverse needs of our valued customers that seek manufacturing solutions from coast-to-coast. By combining the expertise and resources of both companies, we further strengthen our position as a leading force in the market.”

LaFrazia Smith said that ControlTek’s employees have been and will continue to be a vital part of the company’s process. She said the acquisition by Vexos does not significantly disrupt their roles or affect job security. ControlTek’s day-to-day operations and the processes that have made ControlTek successful will remain intact.

“As Vexos, ControlTek, we will embrace a philosophy of delivering local service with global capabilities, which aligns with our tagline,” she said. “This approach will ensure that ControlTek’s local presence and personalized service will be maintained. We aim to preserve the relationships and trust we have built with our clients and partners over the years.”

“For over 50 years, ControlTek has delivered EMS solutions and built lasting partnerships with our customers,” said Andy LaFrazia, president at ControlTek, in a news release. “With their extensive global presence and value proposition, Vexos will allow us to offer our customers access to a broad network of additional resources and services. With our combined expertise and shared passion for building strong customer relationships, we are excited to reach new heights.”

LaFrazia Smith said that her and her brother Andy LaFrazia will remain very involved with the company, and their roles will adjust to align with the acquisition. ControlTek’s operations and functions will continue as they were, and LaFrazia will become general manager of the Vexos | ControlTek facility, and will report directly to Jona.

“It’s important to emphasize that ControlTek’s strong performance and established operations will carry forward largely unchanged, ensuring continuity and stability within the organization,” LaFrazia Smith said.