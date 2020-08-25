Up Close With Travis Buck

Current job: Co-owner NW Media Collective.



Proudest professional moment: Not only moving our business downtown, but buying a building in downtown Vancouver.



First job, and what age you were: Cabinet Shop helper/cleanup at age 14.



Fun fact: I type faster one handed than with two hands.



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Fortnite.



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: Fortnite.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: We have clients in every industry, but I guess my restaurant and the travel industry clients have received the most love. However, we’ve been trying to help out wherever we can.



Favorite movie: Princess Mononoke.

Music of choice: Glitch Hop.



Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Smokin’ Oak.



Motto/inspirational quote: “At some point in your childhood, you and your friends went outside to play together for the last time, and nobody knew it” – Unknown

