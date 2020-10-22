Up Close with Raine Lunke

Current job: Owner of R2R Strategic Recruiting; we specialize in helping local companies improve hiring results through recruiting and talent acquisition consulting services. In addition, we provide advisory services to job seekers to confidently navigate their job search process.



Proudest professional moment: Realizing the impact I can have on other’s lives by leveraging my knowledge and experience to help others through mentoring, volunteering and professional associations. Last month someone I helped with her job search surprised me by sending me a book (The Buddha & The Badass) in the mail as a thank you. It doesn’t get better than that!



First job, and what age you were: At 11 years old I was earning money by working in the backroom of my mom’s beauty salon.

RAINE LUNKE

Fun fact: I grew up in the “Oyster Capital of the World” and my high school graduating class was around 30 people (home of the Seagulls).



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Camas Meadows Driving Range, dinner out & going to a movie at the theater.



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: Camas Meadows Driving Range, dinner in and Netflix.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: Independent business owners, first-time independent contractors and women-owned businesses. In addition, I have actually been focused on helping job seekers as much as I can during this time. From reviewing resumes, creating job search roadmaps, making introductions and helping job seekers gain confidence in their virtual interviewing skills.

Favorite movie: Top three favorite movies of all time are My Girl, Sweet November and Karate Kid.



Music of choice: Depending on the hour it ranges from best of 80s to female rappers to Lauren Daigle to the Frozen soundtrack when I’m having dance parties with my two nieces.





Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Fujiya Ramen (you have to order the pork buns) and Hickory Restaurant (best fish & chips).

Motto/inspirational quote: “If you love what you do you’ll never work another day in your life.”

Comments

comments