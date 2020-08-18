Up Close with Paula Whitehurst

Courtesy of P3 Insurance Agency

Current job: Independent Insurance Agent, Agency owner of P3 Insurance Agency.
 
Proudest professional moment: When I quit the most amazing job I ever had to take the leap and open my own insurance agency.
 
First job, and what age you were:  My parents bought Chucks Donut Shop, when I was around 13-14. All of us kids instantly had a job.

Paula Whitehurst

Fun fact: I have six sisters; everyone called us the “Donut Girls.”
 
Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: My favorite night of the week! Go out to dinner, checking out local restaurants, a movie, hanging out with friends – I love having people over.
 
Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID:  Still watching movies, eating at home mostly or take out, practicing my cooking skills. Now, thankfully, with a couple friends.
 
During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: I’ve been trying to give extra love to as many local small businesses as I can. Everyone is struggling right now but especially the small locally owned restaurants. Since I came from a family who owned a small business, I know how hard they work and my heart goes out to them.

Favorite movie: Avatar.
 
Music of choice: I love all genres, I’m a total music lover!
 
Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Don Juan Corner Café.
 
Motto/inspirational quote: Life is short, make it sweet.

