Up Close with Paula Whitehurst

Current job: Independent Insurance Agent, Agency owner of P3 Insurance Agency.



Proudest professional moment: When I quit the most amazing job I ever had to take the leap and open my own insurance agency.



First job, and what age you were: My parents bought Chucks Donut Shop, when I was around 13-14. All of us kids instantly had a job.

Paula Whitehurst

Fun fact: I have six sisters; everyone called us the “Donut Girls.”



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: My favorite night of the week! Go out to dinner, checking out local restaurants, a movie, hanging out with friends – I love having people over.



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: Still watching movies, eating at home mostly or take out, practicing my cooking skills. Now, thankfully, with a couple friends.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: I’ve been trying to give extra love to as many local small businesses as I can. Everyone is struggling right now but especially the small locally owned restaurants. Since I came from a family who owned a small business, I know how hard they work and my heart goes out to them.

Favorite movie: Avatar.



Music of choice: I love all genres, I’m a total music lover!



Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Don Juan Corner Café.



Motto/inspirational quote: Life is short, make it sweet.

Comments

comments