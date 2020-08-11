Up Close With Amy Perrigo

Current job: Owner and Barber at Groom Room. An independent, one-chair barber shop/barber suite, located in Downtown Vancouver’s newly opened CLASH Beauty Collective.



Proudest professional moment: I am currently living in my proudest professional moment: taking the leap from employee to business owner.



First job, and what age you were: At age 16, I started my first job at Sears Portrait Studio as a photographer.



Fun fact: During the Middle Ages, Barbers were tasked with grooming as well as performing medical procedures. The red stripe on the barber pole represents bloodletting and the blue stripe represents teeth pulling.



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Seeing live music at one of Portland’s many small venues, or watching a sporting event with friends.



Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: Streaming virtual music festivals!



During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: My hair stylist and eyelash tech! Prepaying for services during the shutdown, scheduling recurring appointments closer together than I had pre-COVID, referring friends, leaving reviews, etc.



Favorite movie: O’ Brother Where Art Thou. The music, the humor, the quotes … it’s truly the greatest.



Music of choice: Yes. Ha!



Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Falahi Bro’s Middle Eastern Cuisine.



Motto/inspirational quote: “You can choose courage or you can choose comfort. You cannot have both.” – Brene Brown

Comments

comments