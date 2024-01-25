Trader Joe’s Announces New Salmon Creek Location

There has been a buzz around a second potential Trader Joe’s location in Vancouver for many months, but Trader Joe’s recently announced its official new location at 14019 NE 10th Ave in Salmon Creek. Conveniently located directly off of the new 139th Street freeway interchange at the I5 and I205 merge. The new 13,000 square foot location will join a high traffic retail area. Other popular businesses in the complex include Chase Bank, MOD Pizza, Chipotle, and iQ Credit Union.

“This new location is a vibrant collection of businesses that will benefit Salmon Creek and Felida residents,” shared Jason Ritchie, director of innovation and creative at Hurley Development. “As the developer of the project, we are most excited about the center launching and bringing life to the Salmon Creek area. We believe this project will continue to attract people to the area and build the local economy by providing jobs, taxes, and vital goods and services.”

In addition to Hurley Development serving as the developer, Schmidt Architects, PC in Portland was the architect firm on the project. Parkview Financial financed the construction and Montgomery Street Partners financed the site.

“The Clark County municipality and the sewer district CRWWD have done an amazing job helping us to keep the project moving forward,” Ritchie shared.

Founded in 1967, Trader Joe’s is a national chain of unique neighborhood grocery stores with affordable prices. It’s known for its variety of both unconventional and staple products within the Trader Joe’s label. The Trader Joe’s website shows the location as ‘coming soon’ and an official opening date hasn’t been announced yet.