Top Projects 2017: Commercial, residential, multifamily & public works

The Vancouver Business Journal’s special Top Projects edition features each year’s most outstanding construction projects. This year’s collection of developments paints a robust and exciting picture of Southwest Washington’s business and residential growth.

The world-class Waterfront Vancouver Development is rising out of the ground, including office, apartment homes, retail and restaurants. Tenants are signing on at a quickening pace and enthusiasm is spreading through the region. A particularly notable set of projects are the Vancouver Waterfront Park and The Grant Street Pier, putting the region’s residents and visitors at the forefront of this stunning development.

Multifamily developments are rising fast throughout the region, meeting the needs for affordable and market-rate urban housing. The Uptown Apartments is poised to unify downtown and uptown Vancouver, adding 174,500 square feet of housing and 7,900 square feet of retail to Vancouver’s west side, while Our Heroes Place will add 49 market-rate apartments and 3,500 square feet of retail at the gateway to downtown Vancouver. High-density housing is also making its way to Southwest Washington’s small cities with large developments in Ridgefield, Washougal and Camas.

COMMERCIAL PROJECTS

1 The Waterfront, Block 6

Construction Cost: $48,800,000 Start Date: 01-01-2017 Completion Date: 06/01/2018

Vancouver The Waterfront – Vancouver, USA is a 20-block, 32-acre development adjoining downtown Vancouver, Wash. and situated on a half-mile of Columbia River Waterfront. Block 6 is situated in the middle of the development – front and center to the new Waterfront Park and Grant Street Pier. Block 6, will lead the way with bold and visionary design. There will be two buildings on Block 6: Block 6 Office, a seven-story 70,000-square-foot office building, will complement a six-story 63-apartment home residential structure. The street level of both buildings will showcase the Shops at Waterfront Way. Signed tenants include Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, MidiCi, The Neapolitan Pizza Company and Murdock Charitable Trust Foundation.

General Contractor: Robertson & Olson Construction Project Owner: Gramor Development Funding Source: U.S. Bank Project Executive: Barry Cain, President Architect: Ankrom Moisan Architects Engineers/Planners: PBS Engineering & Environmental, Stonewood Structural Engineers, MKE & Assoc.

2 The Waterfront, Grant Street Pier Restaurants

Construction Cost: $16,700,000 Start Date: 03/17/17 Completion Date: 06/01/2018

Vancouver The Waterfront – Vancouver, USA is a 20-block, 32-acre development adjoining downtown Vancouver, Wash., and situated on a half-mile of Columbia River Waterfront. Grant Street Pier Restaurants (Blocks 9 & 12) is a planned restaurant complex consisting of two two-story buildings with space to house up to six restaurants overlooking a 90-foot cable stay pier on the Columbia River. Block 9 is intended to evoke a modern pavilion feel, with extensive glass and an iconic soaring roof. It will offer over 15,000 square feet of space on two floors. WildFin American Grill is a signed tenant. Block 12, is designed for up to four full service restaurants and features more than 28,000 square feet on two floors. Simple horizontal roof lines with sliding doors and an expansive second floor waterfront view deck offers abundant outdoor. Tenants include Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar and Ghost Runners Brewery.

General Contractor: Robertson & Olson Construction Project Owner: Gramor Development Funding Source: NA Project Executive: Barry Cain, President Architect: LRS Architects Inc. Engineers/Planners: PBS Engineering & Environmental, Kramer Gehlen and Assoc., MKE and Assoc.

3 Columbia Precast Products

Construction Cost: $12,000,000 Start Date: 06/26/2016 Completion Date: 04/04/2017

WOODLAND Columbia Precast Products manufactures concrete products for drainage, sewer, water and utility systems. This facility totals more than 60,000 square feet of space. It is the first precast concrete facility in the United States to have received SMaRT (Sustainable Materials Rating Technology) certification through the Institute for Market Transformation to Sustainability. In addition, CPP has received the highest level, Platinum, of any buried infrastructure product in the United States.

General Contractor: RSV Building Solutions Project Owner: Columbia Precast Products LLC Funding Source: Privately funded Project Executive: John Lingo Architect: LLB Architecture Engineers/Planners: Olson Engineering Subcontractors: Anderson Glass, Tapani, Harlen’s Drywall, Stewart Plumbing, Hydro Tech, JNB Mechanical, Accurate Electric, Pacific Steel Erectors, Garco Building Systems

4 Centennial Industrial Park Lot 1 Building Vancouver

General Contractor: Corp Inc. Construction Project Owner: Port of Vancouver USA Funding Source: Port of Vancouver USA Project Executive: Mike Schiller Architect: Mackenzie Engineers/Planners: Mackenzie

Construction Cost: $8,134,167 Start Date: 11/07/2016 Completion Date: 09/06/2017

5 The Parklands at Camas Meadows and The Archery Business Park CAMAS

General Contractor: Rotschy Inc. Project Owner: Estates at Parklands, LLC & Archery Holdings, LLC Funding Source: Parklands at Camas Meadows privately funded Project Executive: Kevin DeFord Architect: The Archery Business Park: LSW Architects & A2 Engineers/Planners: Kessi Engineering and Consulting

Construction Cost: $8,000,000 Start Date: 05/01/2017 Completion Date: 10//31/2017

6 IDV Flowserve RIDGEFIELD

General Contractor: TEAM Construction Project Owner: Jarrad Coulter Funding Source: Not Disclosed Project Executive: Jarrad Coulter Architect: Tomorrow Planning, Inc. Engineers/Planners: Subcontractors: Tapio Construction, Cascade Electrical LLC, Columbia West Engineering, PBS Environmental and Engineering, Kramer Gehlen and Assoc. Inc.

Construction Cost: $5,631,432 Start Date: 05/23/2017 Completion Date: 02/01/2018

7 Fourth Plain Business Park Vancouver

General Contractor: P&C Construction Project Owner: Pacific NW Properties Funding Source: TBA Project Executive: Evan Bernstein Architect: Mildren Design Group Engineers/Planners: TM Rippey, Olson Engineering Subcontractors: Robert Todd Construction

Construction Cost: $4,600,000 Start Date: 07/28/2016 Completion Date: 05/01/2017

8 RWC Center for Adolescent Recovery BRUSH PRAIRIE

General Contractor: RSV Building Solutions Project Owner: Daybreak Youth Services Funding Source: Public sector funding plus private donations Project Executive: John Lingo Architect: Manley Architects Engineers/Planners: Subcontractors: Anderson Glass, Accurate Electric, JNB Mechanical, Hydro Tech, Stewart Plumbing and Harlen’s Drywall

Construction Cost: $3,600,000 Start Date: 08/09/2016 Completion Date: 05/18/2017

9 Tradesman Electric Headquarters Building BATTLE GROUND

General Contractor: Sierra Construction Project Owner: Tradesman Electric Inc. Funding Source: Bank of the Pacific Project Executive: Steven & Richard Niemi Architect: Johansson Architecture Engineers/Planners: AKS Engineering Subcontractors: Dan Tapani Excavating LLC., Panelized Structures Inc., AFP Systems Inc., JRT Mechanical Inc., Tradesmen Electric Inc.

Construction Cost: $3,200,000 Start Date: 09/15/2016 Completion Date: 06/16/2017

10 SIGMADESIGN World Headquarters CAMAS

General Contractor: TEAM Construction LLC Project Owner: Bill Huseby Funding Source: Capitol Source Project Executive: Bill Huseby, CEO of SIGMADESIGN Architect: SIGMADESIGN Engineers/Planners: Stewart Plumbing Inc., American Heating Inc., Cascade LLC Subcontractors: Millennium Building Services, Inc., Willie Building Maintenance, 3 Kings Environmental Inc., Precision Rebar & Access Inc., Ultra Quiet Floors, Instafab, Commercial CabinetWorks LLC, Griffith Roofing Co., Authority Dock and Door, Heritage Glass, Architectural Specialties Inc., M&C Construction, LLC, Debenedetto’s Commercial Flooring, LLC, Rogers Painting LLC, Prominent Construction Inc., WH Cress Company Inc., Firestop Company, Express Fire Systems Inc., Stewart Plumbing Inc., American Heating Inc., Cascade Electrical LLC, Wilson Architects, PLLC, Sigma Design, JR Merrit Enterprises, LLC,

Construction Cost: $2,500,000 Start Date: 09/01/2016 Completion Date: 07/14/2017

11 Pacific Energy Concepts Office Building Vancouver

General Contractor: Talents Construction Project Owner: Pacific Energy Concepts Funding Source: Columbia State Bank Project Executive: Greg McGreevey Architect: LSW Architects Engineers/Planners: Olson Engineering, Hurley Development, WRK Engineers, Fluent Engineering Subcontractors: A-Line Concrete Cutting LLC, ACS Testing, Inc., Advanced Electric Inc., Cleveland Enterprises Inc., Cowdrey Mechanical Systems LLC, Dallas Glass, Envirocrete, Floor Coverings International, Glass Apps LLC, Hendrickson Plumbing LLC, Holtzlander Roofing and Services LLC, JRB Cabinets, New Era Dustless Blasting, Pacific Partitions, Paragon Tile & Stone Inc., Portland Road & Driveway Co. Inc., RailPro

Construction Cost: $2,180,000 Start Date: 07/01/2016 Completion Date: 04/01/2017

12 KBL Enterprises BATTLE GROUND

General Contractor: TEAM Construction LLC Project Owner: Lance Stewart Funding Source: Not disclosed Project Executive: Lance Stewart Architect: Tiland Schmidt Architects Engineers/Planners: Mackenzie, Lewis & VanVleet Inc. Subcontractors: Northern Land Surveying LLC, McNealy Excavating Inc., West Coast Soil Solutions, Interstate Fence Company, Vancouver Paving Inc., A-Line Asphalt Maintenance Inc., Gregory Law Landscape LLC, Allegiance Concrete Inc., Northwestern Rebar, Cleveland Enterprises Inc., RedBuilt LLC, Hayes Cabinets Inc., JB Insulation, Roof Toppers Inc., Bilco c/o GVA Northwest LLC, Northwest Masonry Restoration Co., Baxter & Flaming Industries, Authority Dock and Door, Heritage Glass, M&C Construction, LLC, Blam Specialties, Inc., Michael’s Floor Covering Inc., Don Rhyne Painting Inc., WH Cress Company Inc., Express Fire Systems Inc., Stewart Plumbing Inc., JNB Mechanical Inc., Cascade Electrical LLC

Construction Cost: $2,003,838 Start Date: 10/04/2016 Completion Date: 08/01/2017

13 Discovery Dental WASHOUGAL

General Contractor: RSV Building Solutions Project Owner: Dr. David J. Stinchfield Funding Source: Pacific Continental Bank Project Executive: Adina Stinchfield Architect: LLB Architecture Engineers/Planners: Olson Engineering, BK Engineers, Kittelson & Assoc. Subcontractors: Accurate Electric, ABC Roofing, Harlen’s Drywall, Inc., Nutter Corp., Burgener’s Woodworking Inc., JNB Mechanical, Stewart Plumbing, Patterson Dental Supply, Matson, Anderson Glass, Terry Murphy Interiors, Archaeological Services, Hildebrand Concrete

Construction Cost: $1,800,000 Start Date: 01/25/2017 Completion Date: 08/14/2017

14 Providence Academy Roof and Porch Renovation VANCOUVER

General Contractor: J.E. John Construction Co. Inc. Project Owner: Fort Vancouver National Trust Funding Source: State of Washington, individual donors and Fort Vancouver National Trust Project Executive: Mike True Architect: Wilson Architects Engineers/Planners: Erickson Structural Consulting Engineers PC Subcontractors: ABC Roofing, Portland Sheet Metal Works, Cornerstone Masonry, H. Arnold Wood Turning Inc., Oregon Commercial Painters

Construction Cost: $1,700,000 Start Date: 04/17/2017 Completion Date: 10/17/2017

15 iQ Credit Union BATTLE GROUND

General Contractor: TEAM Construction LLC Project Owner: iQ Credit Union Funding Source: Private Project Executive: Kari Stansberry Architect: Craft Architects Engineers/Planners: Pacland, Main Street Design, KPFF Subcontractors: Northwest Surveying Inc., McNealy Excavating Inc., Vancouver Paving Inc., A-Line Asphalt Maintenance Inc., Eagle Striping Services Inc., Gregory Law Landscaping LLC., K&M Rebar Inc., Concrete Shop Inc., Massie & Sons Inc., Cleveland Enterprises Inc., PROBuild, RedBuilt LLC., Parts & Pieces Inc., Griffith Roofing Co., Browns Architectural Sheetmetal Inc., Mid Columbia Caulking Co. Inc., Baxter & Flaming Industries, Heritage Glass, M&C Construction LLC., Arbet Inc. dba NW Flooring Solutions, Park Place Painting LLC., Mt. Hood Window Coverings, Stewart Plumbing Inc., JNB Mechanical Inc., Cascade Electrical LLC., Stoner Technology Services

Construction Cost: $1,400,000 Start Date: 12/13/2016 Completion Date: 07/01/2017

16 Kuzmer Warehouse Vancouver

General Contractor: Halbert Construction Services LLC Project Owner: HK Properties Funding Source: Private Project Executive: HK Properties LLC Architect: Wilson Architects Engineers/Planners: Olson Engineering Subcontractors: ADK Electric, Catworks, Cornerstone Masonry, Fine Line Concrete, Gregg Roofing, InstaFab, Jack’s Overhead Door, North Fork Landscape, Park Place Painting, Water Cents Plumbing

Construction Cost: $801,000 Start Date: 05/16/2017 Completion Date: 08/30/2017

17 Riverview Tower Lobby Renovations Vancouver

General Contractor: Halbert Construction Services LLC Project Owner: The Al Angelo Company Funding Source: Private Project Executive: Halbert Construction Services LLC Architect: Wilson Architects Engineers/Planners: Erdenberger Design Group Subcontractors: Anderson Glass, Hayes Cabinets, Jack’s Overhead Door, CH Kruse Plumbing, NW Endeavors, Pacific Stainless, Patriot Fire Protection, Prairie Electric, Otis Elevator

Construction Cost: $776,800 Start Date: 10/21/2016 Completion Date: 06/01/2017

MULTIFAMILY PROJECTS

1 Highland Crossing Apartments

Construction Cost: $50,000,000 Start Date: 09/01/2016 Completion Date: 02/28/2018

Vancouver The Highland Crossing Apartment project is located in the greater Brush Prairie neighborhood area of Clark County. Highland Crossing Apartments is a multifamily apartment development with 30 apartment buildings totaling 332 units.

General Contractor: Highland Crossing LLC Project Owner: Highland Crossing LLC Funding Source: Private Project Executive: Jason Larson Architect: Ron Naff Engineers/Planners: SGA Engineering Subcontractors: Columbia Pacific

2 The Uptown Apartments

Construction Cost: $29,983,110 Start Date: 06/01/2016 Completion Date: 11/29/2017

Vancouver This project, situated at the intersection of Main Street and McLoughlin Boulevard at the south end of Uptown Vancouver, is a six-story, 167-unit apartment complex with one level of retail and one level of underground parking. This project will add 174,500 square feet of housing and 7,900 square feet of retail to Vancouver’s west side.

General Contractor: Robertson & Olson Construction Project Owner: The Uptown Living LLC Funding Source: HomeStreet Bank Project Executive: Brian Dudley Architect: LSW Architects Engineers/Planners: PBS Engineering and Environmental, Kramer Gehlen & Assoc. Inc. Subcontractors: Tapani Plumbing, Blairco, Three Phase Electric

3 Main Street Village Apartments

Construction Cost: Undisclosed Start Date: 05/24/2017 Completion Date: 08/31/2018

WASHOUGAL The project is located in downtown Washougal, close both to shopping and the Columbia River Gorge. At completion, there will be thirteen buildings, with 97 residences, each having its own garage. New street frontage, sidewalk and associated site improvements are also being installed. The three-story buildings will feature amenities such as rear decks with a view, quartz countertops, oak cabinets, upgraded floor coverings, air conditioning and built-in microwaves. In addition, there are exercise and open courtyard amenities.

General Contractor: Jackson Contracting LLC Project Owner: Main Street Village LLC Funding Source: Riverview Community Bank Project Executive: Mark Jackson Architect: LLB Architecture Engineers/Planners: Precision Land Services (PLS) Engineering

4 Our Heroes Place Vancouver

General Contractor: Integrity Structures LLC Project Owner: Our Heroes Place LLC Funding Source: Regents Bank Project Executive: Elie Kassab Architect: Wilson Architects Engineers/Planners: Kramer Gehlen & Assoc., PBS Engineering and Environmental, Athay & Assoc. Inc., Paraclete PS Inc., GRO Outdoor Living

Construction Cost: $12,460,000 Start Date: 02/20/2017 Completion Date: 03/11/2018

5 Trio Pointe Apartments Site Excavation CAMAS

General Contractor: Rotschy Inc. Project Owner: TPA 240 LLC Funding Source: Regency Project Executive: Scott Melton Architect: LSW Architects Engineers/Planners: Olson Engineering Inc. Subcontractors: Aline Asphalt, EM3 Concrete

Construction Cost: $2,836,976.93 Start Date: 01/09/2017 Completion Date: 07/30/2018

PUBLIC WORKS PROJECTS

1 West Vancouver Freight Access Grain Track Unit Train Improvements & South Lead, Project #11B

Construction Cost: $14,615,394.99 Start Date: 01/16/2017 Completion Date: 04/30/2018

Vancouver The WVFA Grain Track Unit Train Improvements Phase B project is the final expansion of the Port of Vancouver’s rail corridor by demolishing existing structures, removing multiple short yard tracks and constructing three full unit train length track approximately 22,000 feet in their place. Additionally, a dedicated south lead track will be constructed to connect Terminal 5 to the Port rail access point. Is to be expected to be completed in early 2018.

General Contractor: Rotschy Inc. Project Owner: Port of Vancouver Funding Source: Port of Vancouver Project Executive: Randy McCaleb Engineers/Planners: HDR Inc.

2 West Vancouver Freight Access, Project 7: Dry Bulk Facilities Relocation

Construction Cost: $13,600,000 Start Date: 08/26/2016 Completion Date: 07/01/2017

Vancouver Two dry-bulk commodities with distinct handling characteristics are accommodated by completion of this project. A unique combination of industrial building-, civil-, and rail-construction was used. Rotschy Inc. pulled together a multidisciplinary team to facilitate delivery of the project on time and on budget. Key project elements included shored excavation depths exceeding 25 feet, 40,000+ cubic yards of excavation, over 1,000 feet of 24-inch bored casings and interior-welded 12-inch pipeline, 6,000 of HMA asphalt, 10,000 track feet, including dedicated rail yard and 12 rail turnouts.

General Contractor: Rotschy Inc. Project Owner: Port of Vancouver USA Funding Source: Port of Vancouver USA Project Executive: Monty Edberg, PE Director of Engineering and Project Delivery Engineers/Planners: HRD, Smith Monroe Gray Engineers Inc., R&W Engineering Inc. Subcontractors: Diamond Concrete Cutting, Campbell, Northern Land Surveying, Armadillo Boring, H&H Engineering and Construction, Bar-N-Steel, SPMNW, Mill Plain Electric, JH Kelly, Unlimited Fence, Vanport, Engineered Products, Hatch Western, Karvonen Sand and Gravel, River City Environmental, NW Metal Fab, Motion Industries

3 Vancouver Waterfront Park, Grant Street Pier

Construction Cost: $12,318,980.49 Start Date: 07/11/2016 Completion Date: 12/31/2017

Vancouver Work involved in this project includes the removal of existing in-water piling, dolphins, trestle and gangway, and the installation of in-water piling for use as falsework support; earthwork; construction of cofferdam with permanent ground anchors, cast-in-place concrete abutment with drilled shaft piling; backstay foundation with micro piles. Construction of cast-in-place concrete and MSE gabion retaining walls; 3,480-square-foot cable-stayed pier consisting of cast-in-place concrete, steel mast, cables, wood decking, storm drainage, railings and lighting. Plaza construction consists of a cast-in-place concrete base with a stone and concrete paving unit finish, cast-in-place walls, terraced wood seating and site furnishing.

General Contractor: Rotschy Inc. Project Owner: City of Vancouver Funding Source: City of Vancouver, Columbia Waterfront LLC, Gramor Development Project Executive: Charles Fell Engineers/Planners: BergerABAM Subcontractors: Pacific Foundation, R2M2 Rebar and Stressing, Northern Land Surveying LLC, Dywidag Systems International, HME Construction Inc., OTAK, McDonald Excavating, Green Sweep Asphalt Service, A2 Fabrication Inc., B&B Masonry, Northeast Electric, RC Northwest

4 Northeast 18th Street, Four Seasons Lane to 136th Avenue Vancouver

General Contractor: Tapani Inc Project Owner: City of Vancouver Funding Source: Development contributions, traffic impact fees, bonds, $6.5 million in federal grants, $4 million from State Transportation Improvement Board Project Executive: Ryan Knox Architect: N/A Engineers/Planners: City of Vancouver, Chris Malone; HDR Inc. Subcontractors: Hildebrand Concrete Construction, Northeast Electric Inc., North 40 Fencing, Landscape Management Services, Vancouver Paving, Lakeside Industries, Apply-A-Line Inc., Minister-Glaeser Surveying Inc., Taylor Transport Inc., Construction Services Inc., Brothers Concrete Cutting Inc.

Construction Cost: $10,952,016.59 Start Date: 01/17/2017 Completion Date: Spring 2018

5 Vancouver Fire Department Replacement Fire Stations 1 & 2 Vancouver

General Contractor: Corp Inc. Construction Project Owner: City of Vancouver/Vancouver Fire Department Funding Source: Capitol Investment Fund Project Executive: Doug Koellermeier, Deputy Fire Chief; Jon Sears, Facilities Capital Project Manager Architect: Mackenzie Engineers/Planners: Mackenzie, Interface Engineering Subcontractors: Wetherholt, GeoDesign Inc., NW Testing, Environmental Consultant, Systems Commissioning, All Metals LLC, Al’s Welding, Bar-M Steel Commercial Inc., Budget Door, CEMEX, Commercial Cabinetworks LLC, Compass Land Surveyors, Iris Window Coverings, Fili & Sons Construction Inc., Garon Roofing & Sheet Metal, Harlen’s Drywall Co Inc., Jackson Field Welding Services Inc., JH Kelly, JRT Mechanical, Landscape Management & Services Inc., Parker Fire Protection, Performance Abatement Services Inc., ProExc, LLC, RS Energy, SNAP-TEX Northwest Inc., Tikka Masonry, Unlimited Fence, Vision Concrete Inc., BMS, Concrete Shop Inc., Cudahy Lumber Company, ModSpace, North Star Industries Inc., Pole-Tech Co. Inc., Precision Rebar Accessories, RedBuilt, Security Contractor Services

Construction Cost: $10,861,680 Start Date: October 2016 Completion Date: November/December 2017

6 Camas North Shore Sewer Transmission System CAMAS

General Contractor: Rotschy Inc Project Owner: City of Camas Funding Source: City of Camas Project Executive: Sam Adams Engineers/Planners: Otak Inc. Subcontractors: Molecular Inc., Mill Plain Electric, UCMC LLC, Green Sweep, Industrial Systems Inc.

Construction Cost: $9,655,032.10 Start Date: 05/01/2017 Completion Date: 04/14/2019

7 Vancouver Waterfront Park Vancouver

General Contractor: Tapani Inc Project Owner: City of Vancouver Funding Source: Local City Funds and Federal Funding Project Executive: Charles Fell Architect: BergerABAM Engineers/Planners: BergerABAM, PBS Engineering and Environmental, Martin & Martin, PWL Partnership Subcontractors: Mill Plain Electric, Emerald Stone Masonry, Colors NW, Hildebrand Concrete

Construction Cost: $8,222,695 Start Date: 01/20/2017 Completion Date: October 2018

8 New Regional Headquarters, Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife RIDGEFIELD

General Contractor: 2KG Contractors Inc Project Owner: Port of Ridgefield Funding Source: Banner Bank Project Executive: Brent Grening, CEO Architect: Mackenzie Engineers/Planners: Mackenzie Subcontractors: ABC Sealcoating, Apex Mechanical, Arrow Roofing & Sheet Metal, A-Tech/Northwest Inc., Barbieri and Assoc. Inc., Bell Hardware, Building Material Specialties, Carson Testing, Cosco Fire Protection, Cudahy Lumber Company, Custom Design Skylights Inc., Davis Landscape, Ecological Land Services, Edmondson’s Drapes, Engineered Products A Pape Co., GB Manchester, GeoDesign, Hamer Electric, Hildebrand Concrete, Insulation Contractors, K&M Rebar, Lakeside Industries Inc., LaRusso Concrete Inc., M&C Construction, Mid-Columbia Caulking Co., Northwest Architectural Products, Northwest Surveying, Pole Tech, PPI Group, Prestige Tile & Stone, Robertson & Olson Construction, Shields Painting, Skyline Sheet Metal, South Town Glass, Steel Encounters, Steel Management Services Inc., Streimer, Tapani Inc., Thomas Kay Textiles & Flooring, Unity Electric, Vancouver Sign, Visions Unlimited, Willamette Valley Steel Inc., York Masonry, Zochert Fence Company Inc.

Construction Cost: $7,955,020 Start Date: 08/15/2016 Completion Date: 06/23/2017

9 South Parkway Avenue Improvement Project BATTLE GROUND

General Contractor: Tapani Inc Project Owner: City of Battle Ground Funding Source: WA Transportation Improvement Board, City of Battle Ground Project Executive: Jeff Swanson, City Manager Architect: N/A Engineers/Planners: Archaeological Investigations Northwest, Columbia West, DKS Associates, Minister-Glaeser Surveying, Resource Company, Otak, Professional Service Industries Subcontractors: Abernathy Co LLC, Apply A Line Inc., Armadillo Boring Inc, Bergen Construction Manhole Services, Brothers Concrete Cutting Inc., Flat Rock Construction, Hildebrand Concrete Construction, Jerry Burke Trucking, Karvonen Sand & Gravel Inc., Kerr Contractors Oregon Inc., Landscape Management & Services Inc., Lee Mattson Trucking LLC, Northeast Electric LLC, Olson Engineering Inc., RA Roth & Sons Construction, Taylor Transport Inc., West Coast Sand & Gravel

Construction Cost: $3,512,920 Start Date: 03/03/2017 Completion Date: 11/17/2017

10 City of Camas Gateway: Sixth & Norwood Roundabout CAMAS

General Contractor: McDonald Excavating Inc Project Owner: City of Camas Funding Source: City of Camas Project Executive: Gregory P. Jellison, PE Architect: N/A Engineers/Planners: PBS Engineering and Environmental, Aptum Inc., Hart Crowser, Kittelson and Assoc., Archaeological Investigations Northwest

Construction Cost: $2,100,000 Start Date: 11/30/2016 Completion Date: 06/01/2017

11 Orchards Area TIF Projects Vancouver

Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive Extension & Northeast 82nd Avenue Improvements

General Contractor: Tapani Inc Project Owner: City of Vancouver Funding Source: Transportation Improvement Fund Project Executive: Steve Lee Architect: N/A Engineers/Planners: City of Vancouver Subcontractors: Able Fence Company Inc., C&R Tractor & Landscape Inc., Granite Construction Company, Hildebrand Concrete Construction Inc., Northeast Electric LLC., Specialized Pavement Making Inc.

Construction Cost: $1,583,984 Start Date: June 2016 Completion Date: June 2017

12 Vancouver Waterfront Pump Station and Force Main Vancouver

General Contractor: Rotschy Inc Project Owner: Columbia Waterfront LLC c/o Gramor Investments Inc. Funding Source: Columbia Waterfront LLC c/o Gramor Investments Inc. Project Executive: Matt Grady Architect: N/A Engineers/Planners: PBS Engineering and Environmental Subcontractors: Energy Electric, Karvonen Sand and Gravel, WCCL Systems, North Fork Landscaping

Construction Cost: $1,272,812.30 Start Date: 10/10/2016 Completion Date: 03/28/2017

13 Clark Public Utilities Paradise Point Transmission Main RIDGEFIELD

General Contractor: Rotschy Inc Project Owner: Clark Public Utilities Funding Source: Clark Public Utilities Project Executive: Barry Lovingood Architect: N/A Engineers/Planners: Murray, Smith and Assoc. Inc. Subcontractors: Cascade Electric, Karvonen Sand and Gravel

Construction Cost: $1,137,891.50 Start Date: 09/16/2016 Completion Date: 05/31/2017

RESIDENTIAL PROJECTS

1 Ridgecrest Subdivision

Construction Cost: $51,070,000 Start Date: 06/15/2016 Completion Date: 11/30/2017

Vancouver The Ridgecrest Subdivision is located in the Ridgefield Junction Neighborhood within the city limits of Ridgefield. Phases 1 and 2 consist of 129 single-family homes. The total project includes 339 lots in the coming years.

General Contractor: Rotschy Inc. Project Owner: Ridgecrest JV LLC Funding Source: Private Project Executive: Pat and Mark Jeffries Architect: SGA Engineering Engineers/Planners: SGA Engineering Subcontractors: JB Homes

2 Whipple Creek Village

Construction Cost: $32,430,000 Start Date: 08/01/2016 Completion Date: 12/02/2019

RIDGEFIELD The Whipple Creek Village subdivision is located in the Fairgrounds neighborhood, just east of I-5 and just south of Northeast 179th Street. It proposes to subdivide the five parcels into 141 single-family attached and detached lots.

General Contractor: Boulevard Homes NW Project Owner: Patrick Ginn/Whipple Creek Village LLC Funding Source: M & T Bank Project Executive: Patrick Ginn Architect: Boulevard Homes NW Engineers/Planners: SGA Engineering

3 South Creek Meadows Subdivision

Construction Cost: $15,200,000 Start Date: 09/01/2016 Completion Date: 09/04/2018

Vancouver The South Creek Meadow Subdivision proposes to subdivide approximately 7.86 acres total into 38 single-family detached lots in the North Image Neighborhood.

General Contractor: Inland Company Project Owner: Ryan Zygar/Tieton Homes LLC Funding Source: Colorado Savings Bank Project Executive: Ryan Zygar Architect: Not provided Engineers/Planners: SGA Engineering

4 Philbrook Farms Subdivision Site Work Vancouver

General Contractor: Tapani Inc Project Owner: Krippner Homes LLC Funding Source: Private Project Executive: Mason Wolfe Architect: Not provided Engineers/Planners: AKS Engineering & Forestry LLC

Construction Cost: $8,055,000 Start Date: 08/02/2016 Completion Date: 09/01/2017

5 Stone Forest Phase 2C KALAMA

General Contractor: Rotschy Inc Project Owner: Rotschy Inc. Funding Source: Rotschy Inc. Project Executive: Rotschy Inc. Architect: Not provided Engineers/Planners: PLS Engineering Subcontractors: Lakeside Industries, EM3 Concrete, Cascade Electric, Quality Drilling and Blasting LLC

Construction Cost: $2,055,000 Start Date: 01/03/2017 Completion Date: 06/12/2017

6 Hidden Crest Vancouver

General Contractor: Rotschy Inc Project Owner: AHO Construction Inc. Funding Source: Not Provided Project Executive: Houston Aho Architect: AKS Engineering and Forestry Engineers/Planners: AKS Engineering and Forestry

Construction Cost: $1,900,000 Start Date: 08/01/2016 Completion Date: 06/26/2017

7 Private Home: Gecho Construction Inc. CAMAS

General Contractor: Gecho Construction Inc. Project Owner: Gecho Construction Inc. Funding Source: Gecho Construction Inc Project Executive: Peter Gecho Architect: Gecho Construction Inc Engineers/Planners: Flansburg Engineering

Construction Cost: $1,828,000 Start Date: 07/01/2016 Completion Date: 05/20/2017

8 Private Home: Hockinson 5 Acre Estate BRUSH PRAIRIE

General Contractor: Copper Creek Homes Project Owner: Copper Creek Homes Funding Source: Private Project Executive: Michael Shanaberger and James Groth Architect: RealArchitecture LTD Engineers/Planners: EK Engineering

Construction Cost: $1,200,000 Start Date: 04/24/2017 Completion Date: 02/17/2018

