The Yard Milkshake Bar will open at Vancouver Waterfront this summer

The Yard Milkshake Bar today announced its plans to open its newest location at The Waterfront Vancouver. The 1,500-square-foot milkshake bar will be located on the ground floor of The Murdock building.

According to a news release, the Yard Milkshake Bar was created by husband-and-wife team Logan and Chelsea Green in 2017 in their hometown of Gulf Shores, Ala., and has since expanded to 11 locations across the United States.

“We’ve been incredibly thoughtful in choosing where we expand our business,” said Chelsea Green, co-owner of The Yard Milkshake Bar, in the news release. “One of the many things that we loved about The Waterfront Vancouver is the communal outdoor space located right on the Columbia River. We can already picture families and guests stopping in for a milkshake, followed by a walk down to the pier.”

Guests can choose between pre-designed shakes or build-your-own options that draw from 25 flavors, 60 topping options and eight edible cookie doughs. The Yard offers guests everything from ice cream bowls and cones to specialty sundaes, but the business is built on its Freak Shakes, with toppings ranging from waffles and doughnuts to cotton candy and brownies. The menu also has gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options available.

The Unicorn is just one of the specialty milkshakes offered at The Yard Milkshake Bar. Courtesy of The Yard Milkshake Bar

“Sunnier days are ahead and we’re incredibly excited to welcome The Yard as our premiere ice cream destination at The Waterfront,” said Barry Cain, president of Gramor Development, in the news release. “Theirs is a story of entrepreneurship and it means a lot to us that they chose The Waterfront as their first West Coast location.”

According to The Yard Milkshake Bar website, owners Logan and Chelsea Green both came from families of entrepreneurs and spent their early years working for their parents – Logan as an electrician and Chelsea at her parents’ convenience store.

According to the website: “In 2011 Chelsea and her mother started their first ice cream shop, Island Ice Cream, that is still owned by Chelsea today. After years of working with ice cream and desserts they decided to open a second ice cream shop in 2017.”

“Chelsea knew she wanted it to be like no other dessert place she had ever been to and decided that crazy specialty milkshakes is just what they were looking for. When brainstorming name ideas one night in their living room ‘The Yard’ was born. They opened in May of 2017 and were blown away with the positive reaction of the community and tourists alike in their hometown of Gulf Shores, Ala. They have now expanded to Panama City Beach, Fla.; Destin, Fla.; Atlanta, Ga.; Virginia Beach, Va.; Fairhope, Ala.; Austin, Texas; and Georgetown, Texas, as well as locations in D’Iberville, Miss.; Hattiesburg, Miss.; and Flowood, Miss.”

The Yard was also recently featured on Shark Tank, the ABC entrepreneurial-themed reality TV show.

