The Vancouver Business Journal announces 2023 Accomplished and Under 40 Class

A reception honoring this year’s class will be held on November 7, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Royal Oaks Country Club. Come and join us in celebrating the up and coming future leaders of our community. Register to attend here.
2023 Class
Jessi Anderson – Clark County Volunteer Lawyers Program
Jake Bigby – PacTrust
Kaylee Brown – Opsahl Dawson
Merritt Bryan – Orange Theory
Emily Campbell – Project Wellness
Ashley Davis – Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Washington
Terah Ebie – Nimble Distro
Rafik Fouad – First Pacific Financial
Kendall Hagensen – Vancouver Wellness Center
Jordan Johnson – TIP NW
Lexie Knight – KMR Group Foundation
Benjamin Moody – Clark County Volunteer Lawyers Program
Jessica Nelson – AG Aesthetic Center
Monica Santos Pinacho – PointNorth Consulting
Kat Stein – Dandelion Teahouse & Apothecary
Kristin Stockton – Simple Pleasures Events
Brian Stone – CMG Financial