The Vancouver Business Journal announces 2023 Accomplished and Under 40 Class

A reception honoring this year’s class will be held on November 7, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at Royal Oaks Country Club. Come and join us in celebrating the up and coming future leaders of our community. Register to attend here.

2023 Class

Jessi Anderson – Clark County Volunteer Lawyers Program

Jake Bigby – PacTrust

Kaylee Brown – Opsahl Dawson

Merritt Bryan – Orange Theory

Emily Campbell – Project Wellness

Ashley Davis – Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Washington

Terah Ebie – Nimble Distro

Rafik Fouad – First Pacific Financial

Kendall Hagensen – Vancouver Wellness Center

Jordan Johnson – TIP NW

Lexie Knight – KMR Group Foundation

Benjamin Moody – Clark County Volunteer Lawyers Program

Jessica Nelson – AG Aesthetic Center

Monica Santos Pinacho – PointNorth Consulting

Kat Stein – Dandelion Teahouse & Apothecary

Kristin Stockton – Simple Pleasures Events

Brian Stone – CMG Financial