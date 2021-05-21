The Springs at the Waterfront to offer seniors ‘quality urban lifestyle’

The Springs Living recently announced that it will be building The Springs at The Waterfront, a senior living community situated in Vancouver. Designed as an optimum environment for the health and well-being of residents and staff, The Springs Living is building the community with the intention of being built to LEED Silver certification and FitWel standards, which use evidence-based design and operational strategies to optimize occupant health. The community will include commanding views of the Columbia River and will stand 12 stories high. With approximately 250 residences for those 62 years and older, once it is opened, the community will create more than 100 jobs.

“The oldest Baby Boomers are now reaching their mid-70s, so we’ve designed The Springs at The Waterfront for older adults today and the next generation, like me,” said Fee Stubblefield, founder and CEO of The Springs Living, in a news release. “The Springs at The Waterfront will reflect the culmination of our 25 years of experience in creating environments that help people thrive. In 2021, that includes lessons learned from the pandemic to keep people safe and living well. Our commitment to providing the healthiest environment possible has never been stronger.”

With an emphasis on supporting the holistic wellness of its active residents, the community will feature a spa and wellness center, an indoor pool, and multiple dining venues that reflect the company’s Art of Delicious philosophy of using local and fresh ingredients. Inside the community, Fancho’s Public House will offer residents casual fare and a full bar. The Springs at The Waterfront will provide a continuum of care options for its residents, including independent living, assisted living and memory care.

Conveniently located at The Waterfront Vancouver, just eight miles north of Portland, The Springs at The Waterfront is being built as part of Gramor Development’s master development plan for The Waterfront Vancouver. Situated along the south-facing riverfront, residents will have easy access to top restaurants, winery tasting rooms, and a half-mile waterfront path that is ideal for strolling and outdoor dining.

“Our main goal for The Waterfront was to create a community-centered downtown and around the Columbia River,” said Barry Cain, president of Gramor Development, in a news release. “We’ve always planned to have senior housing be part of the development, and The Springs is absolutely the best there is, so we couldn’t be happier about this announcement.”

The Springs at The Waterfront will contain a mix of floorplans that feature stunning views of the Columbia River and surrounding mountains. Interior spaces will be warm and inviting and feature high-end amenities and services suitable to an urban setting, including secure underground parking.

The Springs Living has been working on this project with Gramor Development since 2018. It was put on hold in 2020 as the company focused on its pandemic response. Construction is scheduled to commence in early 2022 with a grand opening anticipated in the first half of 2024. Those who are interested can sign up for updates on the company’s website.

