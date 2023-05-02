The Historic Trust Announces 2023 General George C. Marshall Leadership Award Recipients

On April 22, 2023, Joshua Jones and Angela Cruz Paredes were named this year’s General George C. Marshall Award recipients. The Marshall Awards, a program of The Historic Trust in partnership with The City of Vancouver, has been honoring young leaders in Clark County since 1989.

Each year, one high school senior and one community member under 35 are recognized for their leadership, achievements, and contributions to our community in Clark County. General George C. Marshall’s example of leadership has guided and inspired leaders in Clark County since his residency as commander of Vancouver Barracks from 1936-38. The Marshall Leadership Awards celebrate and support local rising leaders who, like General Marshall, demonstrate integrity, candor, courage and preparedness while serving a greater good.

The 2023 Marshall Public Leadership Award recipient is Joshua Jones. Joshua is dedicated to leading by example in his work with Partners in Careers and more recently, Educational Service District 112. He has helped many youth in Clark County connect with career counseling and professional development opportunities. In his free time, Joshua works with Soul River, a non-profit organization that brings marginalized youth and veterans together in the great outdoors. Joshua also serves several other community organizations such as the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Washington, Pearson Field Education Center, the Washougal School District Advisory Board, and the Lower Columbia Fish Enhancement Group.

The 2023 Marshall Youth Leadership Award recipient is Angela Cruz Paredes of Fort Vancouver High School. Angela was chosen because of her unique and persistent passion for helping others. She uses much of her extracurricular time to do so, organizing many events and drives for marginalized students and community members. She is president of Fort Vancouver High School’s Random Acts of Kindness Club, and co-president of the Black Student Union. Some of her projects have included organizing food and clothing drives for the unhoused, and helping students with special needs. She is also a volunteer cheerleading coach with Pop Warner. Angela will attend Eastern Washington University to study biochemistry in order to help those with unique medical conditions.

Marshall Award recipients receive stipends for higher education or professional development, and participate in events with The Historic Trust and the City of Vancouver throughout the year. Nominations for next year’s awards will open in late winter of 2024.