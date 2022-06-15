The GVC’s Junior Market generated $25,000 in profits

In response to the event’s success, the GVC has already reserved a space at the Vancouver Farmers Market to host the Junior Market again next year

The Greater Vancouver Chamber announced that its Junior Market, powered by Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver and presented by iQ Credit Union, brought $25,000 in profits. The collected amount went directly into the pockets of 200 young CEOs 6-16 years old from across the region that participated in this event to run their businesses for a day and sell handmade or homegrown products to thousands of the Vancouver Farmers Market’s consumers.

From more than 100 junior booths, the business Love ‘N Stuff, managed by Louie Heikkinen and Oliver Deligio-Busha, took in the most significant revenue at $800. Framed crayon art, tinted mason jars, wax bead bowls & magnets, doggie bandanas, notecards & postcards were some of the products sold by these young entrepreneurs.

“I got a lot of money. In fact, we made $800. Each of us got $400. Everything sold,” Deligio–Busha said.

After a successful day of sales, Louie and Oliver became the Vancouver Youth Entrepreneurs of the Year and won a new bike from Lemonade Day National. Representing the Greater Vancouver chapter, these young CEOs will advance to the national level to win a $500 cash prize and a trip to the Lemonade Day National City Directors Conference in Houston, Texas.

Oliver and Louie shared Jr Market was an amazing experience and would do it again next year. They enjoyed seeing how it is from the seller’s side rather than just as a buyer.

Courtesy of the Greater Vancouver Chamber

The Junior Market was a great experience not only for the participants but for the parents and mentors as well.

“I wanted to send a quick thank you to the Chamber for the wonderful event you put on for the kids. My daughter had a great time at the event, and the lessons on the learning app helped shape her marketing plan. It was an amazing experience all around,” said Lisa Zauer, parent of a Junior Market participant.

This event already led to new business opportunities, as some of the kids have been receiving orders for their products via social media and one of the participants got invited to bring his scavenger hunt experience to another market in the Portland area.

This year, the kids had a unique opportunity of meeting dignitaries and community stakeholders who stopped by the market to support and check out the creative business ideas. Rep. Monica Stonier, of the 49th Legislative District, and Vancouver City Council member Erik Paulsen were also part of the event and helped to officially open the market with the traditional ribbon cutting.

“It’s impressive how all of you turned your ideas into a local business model. Many of the Vancouver businesses began just as yours, with an idea and a passion for what they do,” said Paulsen.

Not only was the Junior Market a hit, but the Lemonade Day Program will continue to bring financial literacy and an entrepreneurial spirit to the region’s youth throughout the rest of the year, as more sign up for the program each day. Guided by a mentor or parent, the My Lemonade Day app teaches life skills such as business operations, responsibility, financial literacy, goal setting, and teamwork with the end goal of starting, owning and operating a business. The kids also learn how to divide their funds: One-third to be saved, one-third to be donated to a charity of their choice and the remaining amount could be spent however they please.

“The Junior Market was a huge success, and we are excited to continue this entrepreneurial journey with the kids of our region. The response was so impressive that we already reserved a space with our partner Vancouver Farmers Market for next year. A discussion about hosting potential events around the holidays is also on the table,” said Janet Kenefsky, VP Operations for the Chamber, and City Director of Lemonade Day Greater Vancouver.

This information was provided by the Greater Vancouver Chamber.