Sustainable Wealth Management continues to be proactive during pandemic

Given the major impact on financial markets during the recent coronavirus pandemic, Sustainable Wealth Management is one firm in the Southwest Washington area that has been significantly impacted.

“From a client standpoint we have made the decision that we need to be proactive rather than reactive,” said Todd Pisarczyk, president/investment consultant with Sustainable Wealth Management. “We have drastically increased our communication to clients. We have reached out to everyone to offer portfolio reviews via Zoom or over the phone. We are providing constant updates via emails and our blog. We also started a weekly Zoom webcast open to our clients and anyone in the community. During these webcasts clients have the chance to hear from their advisers at our firm in addition to special guests we have invited to join us.”

Pisarczyk said some of those special guests have included Collin Martin, fixed-income strategist at Charles Schwab, and Apollo Lupescu, PhD, vice president with Dimensional Fund Advisors.

“Our plan is to continue to host these webcasts with guests from some of the top financial firms in the county to keep our clients informed,” he said.

On the employee standpoint, Pisarczyk said they made a commitment at the firm to keep all of their employees working full time during the COVID-19 pandemic. All of the employees were given the option to work from home. Sustainable Wealth Manage was deemed an “essential business,” so Pisarczyk said they also had several of their staff members coming into the office and adhering to strict social distancing guidelines in order to make sure that all of their clients’ financial needs are being met during this time.

“We will continue to support our clients, employees and community members during this time of crisis,” Pisarczyk said.

When Pisarczyk first started Sustainable Wealth Management in 2004 there were only two employees – himself and Investment Consultant Linde Carroll. The firm has since grown to have eight employees. Pisarczyk decided to leave his position at a corporate firm and start his own because he was frustrated by the culture of putting the company first and the client second.

According to the Sustainable Wealth Management website: “Since our founding in 2004, we’ve worked hard to always put our clients first. Which is why everything from our fee structure and investment offerings, to the level of detail and care we put into each personalized financial plan, is set up to give you options, stay true to your values and ultimately make you money. What we’re trying to say is, ‘we’re on your team.’”

Sustainable Wealth Management primarily offers wealth management, financial planning and investment management services. Other services they provide include estate planning and trustee services, college education planning and insurance. The company’s main office is in Vancouver and there is also a branch office in Portland.

“The bulk of our clients are in Clark County but our client base has grown to many parts of the U.S. and we even have a handful of clients internationally now,” Pisarczyk said. “Our assets under management grew from around $20 million when we first started to over $220 million (as of Dec. 31, 2019).”

As far what continues to make Sustainable Wealth Management successful in the Clark County community, Pisarczyk said there are a number of factors, including that they always put their clients first; most of their employees grew up in Clark County so the company is deeply rooted in the community; and their employees are very active in the community with things like being active in local churches, donating time and being active on boards of several nonprofits, coaching youth and high school sports, etc.

Sustainable Wealth Management’s main office is located at 300 E. 17th St., Vancouver.

