Submit for the VBJ’s Top Projects Awards

The Vancouver Business Journal’s Top Projects Awards Reception and Presentation is the most comprehensive award program for design, construction and development in Southwest Washington. Submissions are now open for the annual Top Projects Awards, and a complete listing of all projects will be included in this year’s Top Projects magazine.

All of the 2021 Top Projects, including the Project of the Year and the Community Catalyst Project, will also be recognized during a live and in-person event on July 22 at ilani.

Please submit your projects here. Projects must have broke ground between June 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. Submissions will be accepted until June 30, but the earlier you get your project submitted, the better! Submit now!

