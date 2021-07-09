Strategic Partner Spotlight: Jordan Ramis PC

Jordan Ramis is a full-service law firm that was founded in 1963. The firm serves businesses, organizations, entrepreneurs and individuals needing legal assistance in government law, business law and litigation. Some of their expertise lies in bankruptcy and creditor’s rights, estate planning and probate, real estate and land use, and more.

In its more than five decades of business operations, the firm has grown from one office of six attorneys to three offices with more than 70 employees. The Vancouver office was opened 15 years ago and now, 16 people work out of that space to serve the Southwest Washington area.

“Over the last decade our growth has continued steadily, both in Vancouver and firm-wide,” said Elizabeth Rosso, shareholder at Jordan Ramis. “Most recently we have added two new shareholders – Jeff Kapp, who has a sophisticated real estate and business law practice and adds depth to allow us to respond to the changing marketplace; and Greg Zerzan, who brings his long and high-level federal practice experience to add a new service that expands our ability to serve our clients in federal regulatory matters.”

When the pandemic hit, the firm adjusted swiftly to full remote work. They initially had some difficulty getting court dates with some of the COVID-related closures and had to work diligently to stay on top of the flood of new laws and regulations to best navigate the new legal landscape. However, they remained in solidarity together and came out strong.

“Our small size and our connections allowed us to be both nimble and knowledgeable, and to continually update our clients in a timely manner,” Rosso said.

Rosso said that looking ahead, the firm is excited to move into its next chapter of business, whatever that looks like.

“We are excited to move into the changed post-pandemic world and to continue working with our clients to develop new ways of doing business, whether that means honing remote work strategies or saving clients time and money by leveraging technology to interact more frequently and efficiently,” she said. “We remain committed to the businesses, organizations, entrepreneurs and individuals in Oregon and Southwest Washington, and look forward to the continued growth and promise of the region.”

The Vancouver Jordan Ramis office is located at 1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 380.

