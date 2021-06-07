Strategic Partner Spotlight: Employers Overload

Founded in 1947, Employers Overload has become one of the most respected staffing and workforce providers in the United States. The Northwest-based staffing agency specializes in manufacturing, food processing, production, warehouse, administrative, customer service and accounting placements. The Staffing Team and the Supported Employment Division of the company share an office in Vancouver and each day, they work hard to cultivate relationships with employers and employee candidates that are looking to find the right job match.

“We take pride in building strong relationships with employers and addressing any business needs they may have identified for tasks not being completed or needs not being fulfilled,” said Rosemary Boyles, director of Employers Overload Supported Employment. “Once there is a need determined, we have a pool of candidates that are eager to work to learn the job with the help of our team. We can provide a dedicated and hardworking individual ready and willing to work in a diverse work environment.”

Employers Overload’s Supported Employment Division consists of 22 team members, where they help provide services to individuals with intellectual disabilities around Oregon, in addition to Clark and Cowlitz counties. The team serves more than 200 customers looking to find employment. This part of the company is approaching its third decade of operations.

Despite pandemic setbacks, the company continued to experience growth and provide services throughout COVID-19 restrictions. Boyles said that the impact on Employers Overload was minimal overall, but they did see some employees lose their jobs due to the employer’s business shifting. Despite that, the company was able to continue to provide ongoing support.

“This was a perfect opportunity for our team to work with individuals and their families to help gain job development skills, and or needed community resources during COVID,” she said. “It was also a wonderful opportunity to do check-ins with our employers who were trying to figure out their businesses as we moved through the pandemic.”

Looking ahead, Boyles said that they plan on continuing to expand their service offerings to other counties. In addition, as more employers are getting back to more “normal” business operations, there are more jobs becoming available, which bodes well for job seekers everywhere.

“We are very excited to be celebrating our 30th working year in Clark County,” she said.

