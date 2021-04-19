Strategic Partner Spotlight: Davidson & Associates Insurance Agency

The local family owned insurance agency will be moving their headquarters to a new location in May

Davidson & Associates Insurance Agency is a local family owned independent insurance agency that first had its doors opened in 1990 by Bruce Davidson. In January 2019, the agency was transitioned to Tony Johnson and Bryce Davidson and is currently operating with 22 employees.

Davidson Insurance has three primary areas of service. The first is business insurance, where they help ensure business owners are covered for all commercial facets of their operations. Next, the company provides personal insurance, primarily including home, auto and umbrella. Lastly, they work with clients to protect their incomes, in addition to offering life, and long-term care insurance options.

In March 2020, the company made a seamless transition to work 100% remote. While flexibility was key, the team worked hard to maintain the same level of customer service to each client. Despite the ups and downs of the economy and pandemic restrictions, the company has continued to grow.

“The pandemic has impacted many of our clients both financially and emotionally,” Johnson said. “While some of our business clients have been negatively impacted, others have benefited from the pandemic. Both of these things can be a challenge, and our goal is to try and be a resource to our clients and the community as we work our way out of this historic event.”

Looking at the future, Johnson said that Davidson & Associates Insurance is planning to move headquarters in May. The company also plans to sponsor local nonprofit events in the community throughout the rest of the year, including Give More 24! through Community Foundation and Share’s Soup’s On! fundraiser.

With its decades of expertise in the industry and proven ability to weather any economic storm that comes their way, David & Associates Insurance plans to remain dedicated to ensuring each client is covered with the insurance they need.

“Our agency is a mission-driven organization guided by ‘Helping Protect what Matters Most to you,’” Johnson said.

