Businesses in the downtown Vancouver area are encouraged to gather a group of co-workers to participate in Vancouver’s Downtown Association’s (VDA) Spruce the Couve Cleanup Challenge, being held in conjunction with the Annual City Clean-Up.

Michael Walker, VDA executive director, said this is the first year that the organization has done a cleanup challenge in downtown Vancouver.

“Our volunteer-led Promotions Committee dreamed up this idea to engage our downtown businesses in tandem with our new clean & safe initiative and the annual downtown cleanup,” Walker said. “We hope that this friendly competition encourages our downtown businesses to spruce up their surroundings in tandem with our volunteer efforts as we work to welcome back the community this summer.”

In order to participate in the cleanup challenge, businesses need to gather a group of co-workers and decide on a project around their business or in a public space within the downtown business district and then register their team. Projects then need to be completed between May 19-22, and teams need to be sure to document their project with photos before, during with your team and after. Photos need to be submitted to admin@vdausa.org by May 24.

Some ideas for projects could include:

Clean up graffiti or add some fresh paint where needed

Add planters or plants to tree wells or bare areas

Add bark dust to tree wells or bare areas

Pressure wash the sidewalks or building

Add additional lighting to your building

Litter cleanup

“Anywhere and everywhere,” Walker said, referring to if there are areas that need a good cleanup. “We encourage businesses to identify the areas that need work from their perspective. Removing weeds from tree wells throughout downtown, picking up litter, removing graffiti, wiping down bike racks, etc. The sky is the limit!”

The Promotions Committee will select a winner of the Spruce the Couve Challenge on May 25. The winning team will be awarded with a pizza party and a fun activity.

Groups need to sign up by the end of the day on May 14 and can do so by clicking here.

