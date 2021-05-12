Sherrie Jones to head the Southwest Washington Contractors Association

The Board of Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA) has hired Sherrie Jones as the executive director of the organization.

Prior to joining SWCA, Jones was the executive director of Leadership Clark County, which provides an intensive training and networking opportunity for future community leaders. Prior to that, Jones was the business development director for Camas Meadows Golf Course. In both of these positions, Jones has had extensive interactions with SWCA members and staff as well as the community.

“We are so pleased to welcome Sherrie Jones on board at the SWCA,” said Chrissy Lyons, president of the Board. “Her experience and connections in the Southwest Washington community will be a great asset for our organization.”

In 2021, SWCA will be celebrating its 75th Anniversary. Throughout the year, they are planning special events in addition to their SWCA Classic Cup Golf Tournament presented by CalPortland and the Eric Sanders Memorial Trap Shoot. SWCA will end the year with a themed Holiday Party and Auction. Throughout the year, SWCA will be gathering stories in for the SWCA Living History archive.



“I am so excited to join the SWCA community,” said Jones, “I am looking forward to connecting with members during this exciting year of celebration! As SWCA remembers their history and starts to plan for their future success, it will be a great time to be a part of this organization.”

Here is an Up Close feature on Sherrie Jones:

Current job: Executive director for Southwest Washington Contractors Association.

Proudest professional moment: It’s a series of moments, really. But, leading Concerts for a Cause will always stand out to me. Seeing the community come together for a fun event that supports multiple nonprofits was incredible!

First job, and what age you were: I started babysitting when I was 12, but my first “real” job was at age 16 as a hostess at The Old General Store in Roy, Wash., during rodeo weekend.



Fun fact: I know seven different styles of dance and even competed in United Country Western Dance Council events!

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night pre-COVID: Going to Bushwhackers in Tualatin to do some Country Western Ballroom Dancing! If there is a place in Clark County, I’d love to know about it

Favorite way to spend a Saturday night during COVID: Virtual game nights with friends! Or winding down alongside the firepit at the end of the day.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses that you have been trying to give some extra love/business to: I try to support everything local! A few of my regular go-tos are: Camas Meadows for some golf & food at Hickory Restaurant, Main Event, Beaches, Hula Boy Charbroil, Thai Time, Salon Onyx, Perfectly Polished, Final Draft Taphouse, Gossip of the Grain and ilani.

Favorite movie: Anything holiday related on the Hallmark channel! Yes, I could binge watch those movies! Haha.

Music of choice: Anything I can dance to! Right now, I’m really loving reggae!

Current favorite place to get takeout/delivery: Definitely Goldie’s BBQ! So yummy!



Motto/inspirational quote: Do something today that your future self will thank you for

