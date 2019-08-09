Save the date for the VBJ’s Family Owned Business Awards

Family owned businesses make up a large portion of the business community in Southwest Washington and are an important part of Clark County’s landscape.

Because of this, the Vancouver Business Journal decided this year to start publishing two special editions focusing specifically on family owned businesses. The first Family Owned Businesses special edition was published on Feb. 22, and the next one will be published on Sept. 27. We will also hold a special Family Owned Business Awards event in conjunction with the special edition that is published in September.

The Family Owned Business Awards event will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, from 4-7 p.m., at Heathen Estates, 9400 NE 134th St., in Vancouver.

The Family Owned Business Awards are awards that recognize companies demonstrating excellence in family involvement, business success, commitment to employees, customers and community. Nominees of the Family Owned Business Awards will demonstrate:

Excellence/Innovation

Philanthropy

Commitment to community

Contribute to charitable organizations

Commitment to engage their employees

Criteria for the program include:

Business is at least 51% owned by the family

Business has multiple generations involved in the operations of the company and/or has established longevity in the business

Business has been owned by the family for at least five years

Business is based in Southwest Washington

In the coming weeks, our website will feature a Family Owned Businesses web page and will include a link to nominate family owned businesses that you think deserve to be recognized. We will also be featuring several family owned businesses in the Sept. 27 special edition of the VBJ, so please continue to send your suggestions to Jyorke@vbjusa.com.

Please continue to check our website over the next couple of weeks for the Family Owned Business Awards event page. You will find it under the “Events” tab.

