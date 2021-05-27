Salsbury & Co. announces new location in Bend, Ore.

Salsbury & Co., an entrepreneur-focused business management consulting firm, today announced plans to open an office in Bend, Ore., next month. The new location, at 2755 NW Crossing Dr., will be the company’s first office outside of its historic Fort Vancouver headquarters in Vancouver, Wash., and will become home to a growing team already located across the Bend area.

“Our specialists have executive experience combined with deep functional expertise to provide our clients with services that drive real impact and results,” said CEO and Pacific Northwest native April Salsbury. “Bend is the entrepreneur capital of Oregon, and a great place to bring our approach to further support the small business community.”

The new office will be located in NorthWest Crossing (NWX as it’s known locally). NWX is a neighborhood unlike any other in Bend, with its balanced style of new comforts and old-world charm. Tree-lined streets and welcoming front porches are reminiscent of older neighborhoods, yet thoughtfully designed to provide residents with neighborhood conveniences. NWX strives for sustainability and character, while connecting on numerous levels with the greater community. These shared values make NorthWest Crossing the perfect home for Salsbury & Co.

Unique in their approach, Salsbury & Co. offers small-business owners one place for all their bookkeeping, payroll, human resource management, medical practice management, medical billing and business management needs, which is a perfect fit for the growing needs of the Bend business community. Salsbury & Co. works side-by-side with business owners and key personnel to identify gaps in the organizational structure and build out an action plan that encompasses the financial, marketing, operational and systems sectors. Adding a Bend location is a strategic move that will allow them to have a physical presence in a place where one out of every 28 residents have registered a new business, and where Forbes named “Best Small Place for Business and Careers” in 2016. And, thanks to the No. 1 spot on Money Magazine’s “Best Places to Live” ranking in 2017, Bend also offers an ever-growing pool of talent.

“Employees take great pride in their work and are rewarded with generous benefits and tremendous flexibility,” Salsbury said. “Clients recognize and appreciate the sense of ownership Salsbury & Co. staff members have in each organization and in working collaboratively with their existing team. Adding a second location here will help us magnify our efforts in the Pacific Northwest Small Business Community.”

