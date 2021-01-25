Robertson & Olson Construction will ‘continue to be a part of building Vancouver’s future’

The Camas-based construction company currently has several projects going on around the Vancouver area

Although 2020 was a challenging year for the construction industry in Southwest Washington due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it remains unclear what 2021 will look like for the industry, company leaders at Robertson & Olson Construction say they feel confident that the company will continue to be a part of building Vancouver’s future.

“The pandemic has no doubt been challenging for everyone, including the construction industry,” said Matt Olson, president of Robertson & Olson Construction. “Robertson & Olson has been fortunate enough to maintain the employment of our workers and to secure upcoming projects.”

According to information from Rachel Jirik, marketing coordinator and executive assistant at Robertson & Olson, since the initial lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has been committed to following the recommendations and requirements regarding COVID as outlined by various government agencies. OSHA’s General Duty Clause requires “employers to protect employees from recognized serious hazards, regardless of whether there is a specific standard addressing that hazard or not,” and Jirik said they take the health and safety of their workforce seriously.

“Changes we’ve made include installing hot water handwashing stations on our jobsites, enforcing a mask policy, and requiring employees and subcontractors to perform advanced screening for COVID symptoms prior to work,” Jirik wrote in an email to the VBJ.

Amidst all the changes and challenges brought on by the pandemic, Robertson & Olson has continued to work on numerous projects around the Vancouver area. Here are some details on current projects that the company is working on – these details were provided by Robertson & Olson Construction:

Angelo Tower

Client: Al Angelo Company

Completion Date: July 2021

Location: 330 Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98660

Description: This 180,000-square-foot, six-story building has a footprint of 36,000 square feet. Mixed-use with office, retail and 44 multifamily units, along with a shared parking structure.

Current Work: Currently working on interior finishes, washing and sealing exterior brick, and installing pavers for the roof patio.

Aria Apartments

Client: Cascadia Development

Completion Date: February 2021

Location: 636 W. Sixth St., Vancouver, WA 98660

Description: Four over two with 122 living units, five townhouses and a 125-stall parking garage. This 173,000-square-foot multifamily building is located adjacent to Esther Short Park. The first two levels are post tension concrete with wood framing for the upper levels.

Current Work: Finishing up installation of balcony railings and glass, installing security screen at parking garage, completing interior finishes, installing appliances and accessories, installing concrete, pavers, planters and landscape.

AC Hotel by Marriott

Client: Vesta Hospitality & Port of Vancouver USA

Completion Date: May 2022

Location: Corner of Daniels Street & Columbia Way

Description: Located on the Vancouver Waterfront Block D, this 177,000-sqaure-foot, seven-story five-over-two hotel will include 150 guest rooms, 4,000 square feet of meeting space and interior structured parking garage.

Current Work: Installing sanitary sewer lines, structural steel, MEP layout and concrete slab pour for ramp, and rebar and concrete pour for Level 3 Pour #1.

VITA Elementary School

Client: Vancouver Public Schools

Completion Date: May 2022

Location: 1007 E. Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98663

Description: Ground-up, 63,000 square feet, four-story K-5 elementary school located next to the existing Fort Vancouver Regional Library. The school will have a commons, kitchen, fitness area, offices and will feature an open floor plan.

Current Work: Waterproofing foundation, concrete wall pour #5, installing rebar for level 3 columns, MEP layout and rebar for Level 2 PT deck, installing electrical transformer.

Columbia River High School Remodel & Addition

Client: Vancouver Public Schools

Completion Date: October 2021

Location: 800 NW 99th St., Vancouver, WA 98665

Description: New classroom wing and stadium restoration for CRHS, originally built in 1962.

Current Work: Installing concrete pile caps and grade beams for grandstand. New 500 building – underslab insulation, vapor barrier and rebar.

Future Projects

As for future projects, Robertson & Olson is just now breaking ground on the Jefferson Street Apartments project, located at 807 Jefferson St., in Vancouver, for HSP Properties. This is a 60,000-square-foot, four-story residential apartment building with 68 units and an on-site parking lot. Robertson & Olson will perform the civil work on this project, and completion is slated for January 2022.

