Research Showcase at WSU Vancouver coming up in April

The April 11 event is great not only for students, but for local businesses as well

You don’t have to be a student to check out the 16th annual Research Showcase at Washington State University Vancouver this April.

In fact, there are even some very good reasons for local businesses to attend the event, which is open to the public. This year’s showcase, which will feature more than 100 presenters, is a great place for companies to recruit new talent or to look for partners for their own future research projects. And it’s also a fantastic way to learn about the breadth of research at the university, said Christine Portfors, Associate Vice Chancellor for Research and Graduate Education.

“People who don’t know much about WSU Vancouver as an institution should come,” Portfors said. “Businesses looking to hire students that are actively working on projects should come. Businesses interested in connecting with the university for future research projects should come. And everybody else – especially people who like to donate.”

The showcase is solely focused on graduate and undergraduate students and their research projects. The students hold talks on their research, present posters and create interactive displays.

“Through the last few years we’ve tried to get more non-science disciplines, like fine arts,” Portfors said. “In one of those this year, we have a student who’s into Civil War era dresses. White dresses were worn by slave owners and black ones by slaves in the early 1800s. She’s actually going to sew two dresses and they’ll be on display.”

There’s also virtual reality displays from technology students, and several science projects focused on the local region, including a study of toxic algae blooms in Vancouver Lake and a look at the economic impacts, and another study that looks at the impacts of wildfires around Mount St. Helens.

There’s even a business student presenting this year, which is a bit of a rarity. That student’s presentation is about using statistics in entrepreneurial activities. It involves finding inconsistencies and questionable research practices in business to make sure people are using the right types of statistics for their companies.

“The students are so articulate, so enthusiastic,” Portfors said. “They’re doing projects that are cutting edge research. It’s inspiring to listen to them.”

Opening the showcase up to other disciplines seems to be a winning approach. The 100 presenters this year is a big uptick from prior years, she said.

“This is more than usual,” Portfors said. “We average between 60-70 each year, so this is a big increase.”

Presentations are judged by faculty and outside experts. Each presentation is seen by two to three judges.

Students get awards in four categories: Top poster and top podium presentations for undergraduates, and top poster and top podium presentations for graduate students. Students also get cash rewards of a few hundred dollars if they win.

Some students also end up with jobs after participating, and Portfors said the showcase isn’t a bad place for companies to come recruit new talent.

“They’re doing really cool work,” Portfors said. “Starting last year we got a little more strategic getting business to show up for the showcase.”

Last year an engineering company came out and hired one of the undergraduate presenters, she added.

“We want to do more of that for sure,” Portfors said.

The median age of students at WSU Vancouver is 26, as well, so the recruits are likely to be a little bit older and perhaps have better soft skills than those straight out of a more traditional four year university, she said.

“We have a lot of students with families, returning students, grandmas,” Portfors said. “About 40 percent are food insecure. We also have some students that are housing insecure.”

The university is looking for more ways to partner with the business community and to encourage more start-ups. That’s also why it hired Max Ault recently as its new Vice Chancellor for Community Partnerships. The university is also considering making some incubation space available at some point.

“WSU Vancouver has not done well at spin-off companies in the past,” Portfors said. “WSU has really been trying to push this, and it’s an area where we really think we can improve.”

Comments

comments