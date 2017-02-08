Recipients of the 2017 Iris Awards announced

The recipients of the 2017 Iris Awards have just been announced by Clark College.

The award, which honors the lasting and far-reaching contributions of women in Southwest Washington and beyond, will be presented to Jody Campbell, director of community partnerships for The Columbian; Temple Lentz, director of content and communications for High Five Media; and Deena Pierott, president of Mosaic Blueprint.

A fourth award category, sponsored by H-RoC, will honor a woman in the community who has promoted civil discourse, teamwork, collaboration and cooperation. This award, along with the Legacy Award for continued service by a previous honoree, will be announced at a later date.

Award recipients will be honored at a ceremony on March 8 (International Women’s Day) at Clark College. The event is open to the public and tickets are on sale through the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce at http://www.vancouverusa.com/events/details/2017-iris-awards-reception-13714.

This year’s awards are sponsored by Clark College, the Clark College Foundation, the Vancouver Business Journal, the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce and H-RoC.

Iris Award winners will be featured in the Vancouver Business Journal’s 2017 “Women in Business” directory, which publishes on Friday, March 17.

About the recipients

Jody Campbell

Campbell is a co-owner of The Columbian newspaper, sits on the editorial board, and spearheads the publication’s community giving efforts. As the director of community partnerships, she has been instrumental in supporting local nonprofit organizations through advertising sponsorships and public service announcements. Campbell manages the advertising portfolios for hundreds of nonprofits that work for diverse causes, including: breast cancer research, hunger and homelessness, affordable housing, social justice, education and women’s rights.

Campbell is a board member of the Community Foundation for Southwest Washington, the Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce and a member of Empower Women + Girls. She also co-founded Pink Power, an annual fundraising event that helped build the Kearney Breast Care Center at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

Temple Lentz

Lentz recently joined Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty as business director. Prior to taking on that role, she served as executive director for the Parks Foundation of Clark County, where she was instrumental in facilitating more than $750,000 in grants and donations to support projects throughout Clark County.

Lentz is also a partner and director of content and communications for High Five Media, a political and marketing consulting firm based in Vancouver. High Five Media produces “Hello Vancouver!” a live talk show about the region that Lentz conceived and co-created, and which she hosts regularly in Downtown Vancouver. Through the show, she provides an important spotlight for local causes and organizations.

Lentz is an active volunteer, having served as board member for Friends of the Columbia River Gorge, Arts of Clark County, Leadership Clark County and KXRW Radio. In 2013, she was elected as a Clark County Freeholder, helping to write and pass a new county charter.

Deena Pierott

As the founder and executive director of iUrban Teen, a nationally-recognized program providing career-focused education and mentoring to underrepresented teens, Pierott helps expose science, technology, engineering, arts and math careers to young men of color and aims to create an employment pipeline of diverse talent into technology fields. Since its founding six years ago, iUrban Teen has served more than 4,000 youth and expanded to five states.

Pierott is also the president and CEO of Mosaic Blueprint, a boutique consulting firm located in Vancouver. The company specializes in recruiting and on-boarding; multi-cultural communications; equity and inclusion training; and event planning.

In 2013, Pierott was honored by the White House as a Champion of Change for Technology. Other recognitions include: Washington State African American Achievement Award (2017), AKA Global Impact Award (2016), Ebony Magazine Power 100 List (2013), Business Journal Orchid Award (2013), and MED Week Minority Business of the Year (2010).

Comments

comments