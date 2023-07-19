Randco Tanks to Acquire Bertolini Valves

Randco Tanks and Equipment recently announced that they will take steps to acquire Bertolini Valves after Gary Bertolini retires.

Bertolini Valves was founded more than 50 years ago by Herman Bertolini and has since built a reputation of quality and excellence in their product offerings. Kelso-based Randco Tanks, a water tank manufacturer that began in a single bay barn in Castle Rock, began in 2001 and has been working with Bertolini for more than 20 years.

Discussions about potentially acquiring Bertolini Valves began several years ago.

“In 2020 is when we started chatting about it more and started to make a side spray attachment that he had previously made before stopping producing it,” shared Tyler Salvig, Manager of Rando Tanks. “Then my wife and I took a vacation to go meet Bertoli and his wife in the summer of 2021. It was a great trip and we started doing due diligence…we found it was a good deal, but just with the timing of the economy we had to back out. I kept in touch a few times in 2022 and reconnected in October or November that year and reminded our owner that Gary was retiring at the end of 2022. So, we reconnected and finalized things in February of 2023.”

Maintaining the legacy of the Bertolini brand was of utmost importance to the team at Randco Tanks.

Salvig said, “Gary’s father, Herman Bertolini, created the original design of the Bertolini Valve and Gary made design adjustments a few years later. We wanted to make sure that the legacy continued and built upon. When we and other customers of Bertolini Valves think of the company and Gary specifically, some words that come up are quality, USA-made, consistent, and knowledge – to name a few. Thankfully our values aligned, so being a part of that history and continuing it was and is important.”

Now that the acquisition is complete, Randco is not just a water tank manufacturer, but also a water truck parts manufacturer, too. Soon, they anticipate growing their team to add another employee in the parts department.

“We are looking forward to continuing to build the Bertolini Valves brand, Gary’s legacy of service, and the challenge of supporting new customers by keeping things as consistent as possible for them through the transition,” Salvig said. “We’re also looking forward to finding better prices to help even out the rising prices for our customers (with the goal of lowering prices), and even working on a new valve that we’re hoping to release soon. Last, we’re excited to continue to be a source for water trucks, tanks, and parts as we grow our product catalog, service, and our team to support our customers.”