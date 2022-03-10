Rally Pizza Partners with Girls Inc. for Pi-Day Fundraiser

Rally Pizza will partner with Girls Inc. of the Pacific Northwest for its sixth annual Pi-Day fundraiser this Monday, March 14th from 3 to 8pm. The restaurant will offer a menu of circle-themed Pi Day specials for both dine-in and to-go, and 100% of sales will be donated to the Girls Inc. Eureka! program which supports girls in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM). Girls Inc. staff will be present at the fundraiser from 3:30 to 7:30pm to answer questions and help girls sign up for programs.

“We looked around for Women in STEM programs to support and found Girls Inc.’s Eureka! STEAM program,” said Shan Wickham, Rally Pizza Co-owner, General Manger and Pastry Chef. “We love that they encourage girls and young women in the middle school and high school years to pursue their interests in math and science fields—and all of the other great work that Girls Inc. does to support youth in the Pacific Northwest.”

Sara Fenton, Girls Inc. Eureka! Program Manager shared that since 2017, Rally Pizza has donated nearly $2,500 to their organization. The Eureka! program can serve up to 150 young adults each year. The pandemic pushed back their launch of this new program, but this summer, they will officially launch with the goal of serving around 25 youth. By 2027, Eureka! in SWWA hopes to have a full five-year cohort that will serve 130 youth. The funds from this year’s Pi-Day fundraiser will go directly toward the Eureka! program. The overarching goal of Girls Inc. is to inspire girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy.

“Amazing partnerships with local businesses like this connect us with our community and recruit more girls and youth into our strong, smart and bold opportunities,” shared Fenton. “We are so grateful!”

Rally Pizza’s Pi-Day menu will include items like Cotto Salami Pizza, Roasted Eggplant Pizza, Onion Rings, and Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Concrete.