Q & A with OnPoint SW Washington Area Manager Amy Reeves

As many financial institutions are closing local branches, OnPoint Community Credit Union is growing its physical presence across the region. Led by Rob Stuart, president and CEO, OnPoint now has 40 branches throughout Southwest Washington and Oregon, with 16 more coming this year. Not only has the locally owned credit union significantly expanded its service area, but it also has increased its membership to 427,000 members and achieved $8.1 billion in assets.

Today, OnPoint serves the region with 902 employees, strengthening its community ties and partnerships at every step of growth, giving over $1.65 million to local non-profits in 2020.

Amy Reeves

Locally, OnPoint is led by Southwest Washington Area Manager Amy Reeves. Reeves has worked at OnPoint since 2006, establishing its presence in Southwest Washington and providing leadership for the original five branches in the area.

OnPoint recently provided a Q & A with Reeves to enable readers to learn more about her and what’s ahead for OnPoint and the Clark County business community.

What excites you most about working at OnPoint?

Reeves: People have high expectations of their financial institutions. They expect convenient access to a full range of services and want to know that their bank or credit union is a responsible community partner. We are committed to our members’ financial well-being and making our community stronger. Sharing those values with our members while helping them manage their finances and grow their assets is exciting and incredibly rewarding.

What does the rest of 2021 look like for OnPoint?

Reeves: We are beginning the most extensive branch and service area expansion in our history, with the phased rollout of 20 new branches in Fred Meyer stores this year. We are thrilled that three of those new branches will be in Southwest Washington. Our Salmon Creek Fred Meyer branch opens in June 2021 and will be a relocation of our current branch on Northeast Highway 99. Our Hazel Dell Branch will also open in June, while our Orchards in-store branch will follow in July. With the opening of these locations, we will serve Southwest Washington members with a total of seven branches.

What does this growth mean for Southwest Washington?

Reeves: For our members, it means greater access and convenience, as we continue to hear our members value the in-person experience at our branches. This growth also enables us to invest more in the local community by creating jobs and supporting area nonprofits. With our new branch openings this year, we will have 52 employees in Southwest Washington and will continue to strengthen our partnerships with organizations like Vancouver Public Schools, Parks Foundation of Clark County and Clark County Food Bank.

What is fueling OnPoint’s growth?

Reeves: When our members and communities tell us there is an opportunity and desire for growth, we listen. We know many large banks were closing local branches during the pandemic, but we saw value in opening more branches to provide in-depth member service during a time when people need financial advice more than ever.

What’s your biggest piece of advice to small businesses in Southwest Washington?

Reeves: It can be challenging to know where to start. My advice to small business owners? Reach out to your financial institution to find out what resources they offer and leverage as many of them as you can.

At OnPoint, we work closely with our small business community to support them in starting, managing and growing their businesses. This includes working one on one to set goals, create roadmaps, and determine the perfect financing solution for their unique needs.

If you’re interested in learning more, we encourage you to contact one of our five, soon to be seven, branches in Clark County to discuss how we can help you and your business achieve your goals.

Current SW Washington OnPoint branches include:

160th & Mill Plain Branch, 16020 SE Mill Plain Blvd., Suite 109, Vancouver, WA 98684

Andresen Branch, 6711 NE 63rd St., Vancouver, WA 98661

Burton Branch, 2615 NE 112th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684

Salmon Creek Branch, 13023 NE Hwy 99, Vancouver, WA 98686

Vancouver Waterfront Branch, 611 W Columbia Way, Vancouver, WA 98660

OnPoint branches coming in summer 2021:

Salmon Creek Branch, 800 NE Tenney Rd., Salmon Creek, WA 98685

(relocating from 13023 NE Hwy 99, Vancouver, WA 98686)

Orchards Branch, 7411 NE 117th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98662

Hazel Dell Branch, 7700 NE Highway 99, Vancouver, WA 98665

