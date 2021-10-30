Q & A with candidates for Vancouver Port District Commissioner, District 2

With the November general election quickly approaching, the Vancouver Business Journal caught up with the two candidates running for the Port of Vancouver USA District 2 commissioner position, incumbent Eric LaBrant and challenger Greg Seifert. The general election this year is Nov. 2.

ERIC LABRANT (INCUMBENT)

Eric LaBrant

VBJ: First of all, what are a few of your main reasons for running for reelection to the Port of Vancouver USA commissioner position?

Eric LaBrant: The short answer is that if we compare where the Port was six years ago to where it is today, it’s doing phenomenally well, and I want to continue that track record of successful economic development.

There are several areas where this is especially true. We executed on our Business Continuity Plan so effectively that we not only weathered the pandemic, we did so with a 15% jump in revenue. We remain at over 99% occupancy in Port facilities. And the Port’s relationship with the community has improved as well, not only with less controversy, but also through actively involving the community in development of our Strategic Plan.

VBJ: During your time as a Port commissioner, what do you feel are just a few of the things you’ve helped the Port accomplish over the years?

LaBrant: Much of our success owes to the decision to hire Julianna Marler as CEO, the first female CEO in the Port’s history. I’m proud of our decision to “crowdsource” development of our Strategic Plan, which not only helped stakeholders feel more invested and heard in what’s happening at the Port, but also produced a much richer set of goals to execute on than just developing it internally would have. We’ve completed the West Vancouver Freight Access project and are actively marketing Terminal 5 to potential users. And, I think the Port has emerged as a serious leader in a number of areas, from our executive board membership on the American Association of Port Authorities, to leading the way on cybersecurity with Washington’s other ports, collaboration with the Ports of Ridgefield and Camas-Washougal, and the I-5 Bridge Replacement Project, where the Port is a critical voice for freight mobility. We’ve developed a Climate Action Plan that ensures we’re doing our part while remaining competitive as a business and have recruited a world-class partner to complete the development of Port-owned waterfront properties.

But right now, what’s on my mind most is a snowstorm in 2017. I was working at DiscoverOrg (now ZoomInfo), as the POV Strategic Plan was being developed. We got hit with Snowpocalypse or Snowmageddon or whatever that year was, and Vancouver was mostly shut down. But in the software world, a snowstorm in Vancouver isn’t an issue for customers in D.C., and it became clear we needed to be prepared to continue to operate mid-emergency. I asked our team to begin developing a Business Continuity Plan that would allow us to resume operations quickly in the case of emergency. That plan had just had a final run-through in December 2019. When the pandemic hit, the Port team was able to adapt quickly, execute on the plan and keep cargo moving across the docks. The Port supports over 24,000 jobs in our community, so that continuity plays a critical role in keeping folks employed, not just at the Port but at businesses throughout the community, and I’m grateful we’ve been able to provide that stability during uncertain times.

VBJ: Why do you believe that people in the business community in Clark County should vote for you?

LaBrant: The Port isn’t just a business – it’s a massive economic development engine (roughly $4 billion generated annually), with a community-benefit mission, a fast-moving marine terminal and an industrial property developer all rolled into one. In addition to experience and a proven track record of leadership in that setting, I also bring a unique lens as someone who lives on the edge of Port property and has been involved with the Port for over a decade on behalf of the Fruit Valley neighborhood. It’s important that the Port Commission continue its big-picture perspective that not only creates jobs and attracts business, but promotes a healthy, vibrant community for folks to live, work and play. I humbly ask for your readers’ votes to continue to serve the community on the Port commission.

VBJ: What do you think will be some of the most important issues the Port will face over the next few years?

LaBrant: COVID and climate change. Both have downstream impacts not only for the Port but for our community as a whole. The pandemic has hurt local businesses and disrupted how hiring and day-to-day work happens. But it has also introduced big problems in the supply chain, and I’m certain there are more disruptions to come. The heat dome badly damaged wheat harvests this year, one of our primary commodities. Upstream, hotter temperatures influence river flows, which can change how much cargo a ship can carry on the Columbia without running aground.



There are two bright spots to these challenges though. First, I think the Port is especially well-prepared and well-positioned to navigate these challenges. We have a skilled professional team packed with leaders in their respective fields. And there are opportunities emerging as a result of these challenges as well. The Port is the premier facility on the West Coast (and Canadian provinces) for handling wind energy. And we were even able to pick up extra bulk cargo as a result of the shortage of shipping containers. The organization today is nimble and globally competitive and I’m excited to keep that moving forward.

Finally, there’s the development of Terminal 1. While the biggest challenges will likely be the timing of finances with a short in-water work window, it’s an exciting project that will act as a catalyst for ongoing growth downtown. I’m eager to see how we can bring Vancouver’s international feel to the waterfront to make it more welcoming and attractive to all Clark County residents. Rotary and Vesta Hospitality have been fantastic partners in helping bring Vancouver Landing to life already, and it’s going to get even better.

VBJ: Are there any measures or advisory votes that are on the ballot this year that are of particular interest/importance to you?

LaBrant: I’m glad to see the finished product of the Charter Review Commission on the ballot for voters to weigh in on. It’s important that our county government be structured to best serve the folks who live here.

Most importantly though – get your ballot in! Presidential elections are more flashy, but local elections can have a bigger and more immediate effect on daily life. We have some key races for city and school boards, and as we’ve seen at the county level, who gets the job has a big impact on employee retention and the organization’s effectiveness. School boards are especially important to our economy – a skilled workforce is the very first thing site selectors ask about when they start looking at the region.

GREG SEIFERT

Greg Seifert

VBJ: First of all, what are a few of your main reasons for running for the position of Port of Vancouver USA commissioner?

Greg Seifert: The Port of Vancouver is lacking experienced leadership on the commission, except for one commissioner. The Port needs effective commission leadership to be competitive with other West Coast ports. My opponent in particular has little or no business leadership or board of director experience and has done nothing of note in his six years on the commission, including no effort to solve the Vancouver Lake issues.

VBJ: During your time in the business community in Clark County, how do you think your experiences have made you qualified to take on the position of Port commissioner?

Seifert: I have served successfully on numerous boards of directors in a variety of fields and have led a local successful business for 10 years following a significant recession. I currently serve on the PeaceHealth Southwest Foundation and Forward Edge International boards of directors, serving as treasurer for the foundation and chair for FEI. My time on the Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC) board of directors, during which time I was board chair for two years and on the executive committee for six years, specifically qualifies me for this role.

VBJ: Why do you believe that people in the business community in Clark County should vote for you?

Seifert: I have shown my concern for this community consistently over the past 50 years while living and working in Vancouver and Clark County. My record of philanthropy and community service is clear if you review my record. I have raised my children here and will continue to live here. I want people who live here to be able to find high wage jobs here in Clark County, so they do not have to commute to Oregon for work, and the purpose of the Port is economic development and the creation of those jobs.

VBJ: What do you think will be some of the most important issues the Port will face over the next few years?

Seifert: I believe finding a good tenant partner for Terminal 5 is very important in continuing the financial success of the Port. I also believe that the Port should play a part in solving the Vancouver Lake water quality issues and I plan to work closely with the other public agencies involved in the lake management and with the Friends of Vancouver Lake to find solutions. Another issue is the transition taking place with energy. It is vital that it be handled well, so that the strong financial position of the Port is maintained and Port tenants have the confidence that their energy needs are reliable and affordable.

VBJ: Are there any measures or advisory votes that are on the ballot this year that are of particular interest/importance to you?

Seifert: I am not a fan of unnecessary tax increases coming from Olympia and believe the state has enough revenue without the proposed taxes.

Comments

comments