Profiles in Giving: Linda Reid, Nonprofit Network of SW Washington

All of the great nonprofit organizations in the Southwest Washington area would not be able to run quite as smoothly without their board of directors. Organizations’ board of directors are made up of people in the community who volunteer their time, knowledge and guidance to these organizations in addition to continuing to work their “day jobs.”

Linda Reid, SVP, Relationship Banking Officer with Heritage Bank, is one of those people in the Southwest Washington business community who volunteers her time with numerous nonprofit boards. Reid is currently involved with numerous boards and committees around the area, including being a board member and past chair of the Nonprofit Network of SW Washington Board.

The Vancouver Business Journal caught up with Reid to talk about her involvement with the Nonprofit Network of SW Washington, along with the other boards and committees she’s involved with, and how it goes hand-in-hand with her professional life.

VBJ: What is currently your role on the board for the Nonprofit Network of SW Washington? How long have you been involved with the organization? What are some of your duties in this role?

Linda Reid: My role is currently, Board Member, Past Chair. I have been with the Nonprofit Network for over five years. Our board is comprised of seven people, so each of us have a significant role in moving the organization forward. I currently work on the bookkeeping, tax filing and events!

VBJ: In the past, what other nonprofits/organizations have you been a board member for? What other nonprofits/organizations have you been involved with in any way (volunteering, etc.)?

Reid: Past boards include Evergreen Habitat for Humanity, Magenta Theater and Leadership Clark County. Current boards, WSUV Business Growth Program (MAP), Vancouver’s Downtown Association, Clark County Mural Society, Ducks Unlimited, PNW Fundraising and Nonprofit Network of SW Washington. Other boards that I am on committees, Washington Humanities, Children’s Home Society, Magenta Theater, Fosterful, Parks Foundation of Clark County, City of Vancouver Lodging Tax Committee and I am the current Chair for the Culture, Arts and Heritage Commission.

VBJ: What first made you want to be involved with area nonprofits? What made you want to be a board member?

Reid: I have always had a desire to be involved in my community. I was in the LCC class of 2008-2009 and had the opportunity to meet several community leaders that helped steer me in the right direction! With my professional background in banking, it was a good fit to be a board member and after joining a few, I loved it. I particularly love the governance piece. I enjoy being a part of making sure the organization and the board are on the right track for success.

VBJ: As far as your professional life, tell me a little bit about your career background, and what you do now and how you got where you currently are today?

Reid: When I was 18, I had the opportunity to work for a local Savings and Loan. I was hooked, I have been in banking ever since. I started working as a teller and have had the opportunity to work in almost every area of the bank from branch banking, marketing, IT, lending and more. In 2016, with my love for nonprofits, I was able to move to a position at Pacific Continental Bank that allowed me to do both, I was a Relationship Banking Officer working with nonprofit clients and also being an ambassador for the bank out in the community. A perfect fit for me. Today I am employed by Heritage Bank doing all the same things I love. Over 40 years in my banking career.

VBJ: Does it ever feel overwhelming having your day-job duties, along with your board duties and, of course, other personal/family duties, etc.? How do you balance all these roles?

Reid: Yes! But not all of the time – different nonprofits have different needs and at different times of the year. I have learned over the years how to balance all of them and I enjoy it very much. Sunday is my day! I spend the day with my partner going on walks, bicycle rides, road trips, anything that takes us away from home so we can relax and reset for the upcoming week.