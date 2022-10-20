PeaceHealth named No. 1 Healthiest Employer in Washington

Earning both national and regional recognition for its innovative and holistic employee health and wellness programs, PeaceHealth was recently named one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America and the No. 1 Healthiest Employer in Washington for organizations with 5,000 or more employees, according to a news release from PeaceHealth.



More than 10,000 employers from across the country participate in the annual awards program by Healthiest Employers® and Springbuk. Employers of similar sizes were compared and measured for employee participation, health outcomes, leadership commitment and more.



PeaceHealth provides caregivers support and resources through a holistic benefits package, which offers a unique in-house mental health support program alongside an integrated Employee Assistance Program. These benefits are designed to support mental, spiritual, physical, legal and financial well-being.



Caregivers can take part in a voluntary wellness program to access short-term and long-term health, nutrition, stress management and physical fitness resources. PeaceHealth also offers caregivers childcare access assistance as well as emergency funds when experiencing times of crisis or emergency.

“Two attributes of the ‘health’ of our workplace stand out the most to me,” said PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center Chief Executive Sean Gregory. “First, PeaceHealth offers colleagues affordable, comprehensive and innovative physical and mental health solutions. Secondly, the level of encouragement among colleagues to seek help, respite and healthy relationships is truly unique and inspiring to me. These attributes, collectively, are incredibly powerful and why I believe we have gained national recognition.”



Overall, PeaceHealth ranked No. 31 in the nation and was one of just four health systems in the region to receive the national designation. It’s the fifth year in a row PeaceHealth has made the national list and the fourth year in a row receiving top ranking in Washington. The recognition follows PeaceHealth’s No. 1 ranking in the Portland Business Journal’s list of Healthiest Employers of Oregon in July.



“Our caregivers continue to show an exceptional commitment to providing quality and compassionate care to our patients. In return, they deserve nothing less than whole-person care and proactive solutions that meet their needs,” said Sarah Ness, executive vice president, People and Culture, in the news release. “We are so proud to offer support to our caregivers and their families through our employee health and wellness programs.”



