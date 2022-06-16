PeaceHealth launches Emergency Department expansion project

The two-year construction phase will double the size of the current space

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has launched a two-year construction project that will result in an Emergency Department double the size of the current space, according to a news release from PeaceHealth.

“Our community is continuing to grow and the need for emergency care has continued to expand,” said Sean Gregory, PeaceHealth Columbia Network Chief Executive. “We look forward to an upgraded and expanded space to better meet the needs of the individuals and families we serve each day.”

The reimagined Emergency Department will include:

A model to improve patient flow, reduce wait times and increase patient satisfaction

An updated entry with adjacent parking for improved patient and family experience

A doubling of the square footage of the existing Emergency Department resulting in more rooms, modern amenities and a more private healing environment

Increased capacity and safe traffic flow for cars and ambulances

“I am proud to support this project and invest in this major and innovative step forward for future health care in our community,” said Ron Prill, Chair of the PeaceHealth Southwest Foundation.

The second floor of the expansion will include a 24-bed observation unit. This increase in space allows for the care of patients immediately upon arrival, eliminating hallway treatments and reducing waiting room stays.

Also located on the second floor will be space for community partners to provide integrated housing stabilization, addiction resources, food security and other social services for patients who come to the ED.

“Our vision for emergency services is focused on holistic health – an approach that not only attends to our patients’ immediate medical needs but also immediately connects them with community providers to address their long-term health and needs after they leave the hospital,” Gregory said.

The current entrance to the Emergency Department will be temporarily relocated in the coming weeks to the Fifth Street entrance to allow for construction. The project is expected to be complete in summer 2024.

This information was provided by PeaceHealth.