OnPoint continues to grow in assets, memberships

Thanks to their more than 383,000 members, OnPoint Community Credit Union is having a strong year, according to Megan Deisler, a spokesperson for OnPoint.

“We continue to grow in both assets and memberships while deepening our connection to the community through our partnerships, programs, donations and employee volunteering,” Deisler said. “We are also committed to supporting our members with increased financial education resources, convenient locations, a full suite of services and products, and a personal member experience.”

OnPoint expanded its services and connection to the community even more on Nov. 12 when they credit union opened its new Vancouver Waterfront Branch. This is OnPoint’s fifth branch in Southwest Washington and its 32nd branch overall. The new branch broadens the scope of services available to the growing community in and around Vancouver’s Waterfront Development, according to a Nov. 8 news release from OnPoint.

“The Vancouver Waterfront is quickly emerging as a regional destination spot for consumers and businesses alike,” said OnPoint President and CEO Rob Stuart, in the news release. “We’re excited to be a part of the Waterfront to provide another convenient location for our members and signal our ongoing commitment to the Southwest Washington region.”

OnPoint’s new branch, located at 611 W. Columbia Way, opens just one year after thousands of people celebrated the grand opening of the Waterfront Development. Deisler said the Vancouver Waterfront Branch will offer “a full suite of financial services, including membership enrollment, mortgages, financial planning, consumer and business lending, ATM, coin machine and notarization; plus, Saturday hours.”

The branch will be led by OnPoint’s Southwest Washington Area Manager Amy Reeves and Branch Operations Supervisor April Weissert. Reeves and Weissert bring 20 years of combined experience with OnPoint.

“We’re passionate about supporting the Vancouver community and providing an extraordinary experience for our members,” Reeves said, in the news release. “We’re ready to welcome in our neighbors and area businesses to work together to achieve growth and success that brings value to our entire community.”

OnPoint will hold a grand opening event and open house at the Vancouver Waterfront Branch on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The event will feature giveaways, new member enrollment, refreshments from local food cart Mack Shack and a $2,500 check presentation to local nonprofit Innovative Services NW. The OnPoint donation to Innovative Services NW will support the organization’s pediatric speech therapy program, which serves 80 children per month.

“We want to thank OnPoint and its members for this generous contribution,” said President and CEO of Innovative Services NW Dena Strong, in the news release. “This donation will provide our growing Speech Therapy discipline with furnishings and equipment for two new therapy rooms, helping us grow this practice to meet the increasing demand in Clark County for speech therapy services.”

As OnPoint continues to grow, Deisler said they are always looking for opportunities to bring their in-branch experience closer to their members and the communities they serve.

“We will have some exciting news about new branch locations in the coming months,” Deisler said.

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving more than 383,000 members and with assets of $6.1 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union’s membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 13 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Crook, Deschutes, Jefferson, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members.

