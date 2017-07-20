New bar & grill brings country vibe to downtown Vancouver

A new bar and grill in Vancouver is looking to stand out from the crowd of food and drink options downtown by embracing the country spirit.

Opened in early April at the corner of 7th and Broadway (the former Malibu’s Restaurant & Lounge spot), Renegades Bar and Grill is making the shift from a generic social spot to a place that’s truly country music-inspired.

“We’ve decided to revamp the genre to country and we’ve been doing some small improvements,” said Renegades’ General Manager Robbyn Corder.

“There’s nothing downtown that’s country,” she added. “And we all like country music there, so it was a no-brainer. We wanted our own identity and that’s huge in the bar business. It really makes or breaks you.”

To celebrate the new country feel, Renegades will hold a grand opening ceremony on July 29. Danny Dwyer of local radio station 98.7 The Bull will be on hand giving away prizes from 2 to 4 p.m.

“It’s very important in this business that you do a grand opening so people know you’re there and it really gets you out there,” said Corder.

Michael McNulty, one of Renegades’ four owners, said he wants the bar and grill to have a strong connection to the local community – something that wasn’t necessarily the case with the bars that previously occupied the space.

“Renegades Bar and Grill is a family-owned business that believes in not only providing a place for individuals to gather for a meal or a beverage, but to create new experiences and lasting memories together,” he said. “We want to provide our employees a place to develop themselves and their abilities. Our family knows the key to success is being involved in the community through partnerships with our neighbors, other area businesses, our employees and our customers.”

