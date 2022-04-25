Movers & Shakers: PeaceHealth COO named one of the 2022 Top Executives of the Year

Richard DeCarlo, PeaceHealth executive vice president and chief operating officer, has been named one of the 2022 Top Executives of the Year by the Portland Business Journal.

Joining 36 other outstanding executive leaders, DeCarlo was recognized during a Portland Business Journal event on April 21. Awardees were selected based on critical strategy, guidance and management leading to exceptional performance during the 2021 calendar year.

The epitome of a servant leader, DeCarlo has been integral in PeaceHealth’s journey to achieve the ambitious goals of Clinical Excellence, 100% Perfect Care, Zero Harm since joining the organization in 2017. Under DeCarlo’s leadership, PeaceHealth’s quality and safety scores have seen an incredible ascension over the past five years — in 2021, all Leapfrog grades were A ratings with just one B rating.

With a calm and steady approach, DeCarlo has also led PeaceHealth’s extraordinary response to the pandemic, overseeing their System Incident Command and orchestrating their extensive efforts to prevent transmission through public education, testing sites and vaccination clinics. Service is at the core of his character and his voice is a constant reminder among the executive leadership teams that we must always care for our caregivers.

Prior to joining PeaceHealth, DeCarlo served more than 25 years in executive leadership roles in complex healthcare markets and multifaceted, not-for-profit healthcare systems. His experience in senior administrative roles and previous clinical experience as an emergency room nurse ensures a deep understanding of how to approach healthcare that enables PeaceHealth to better pursue their vision that every person receives safe, compassionate care, every time, every touch.