Movers & Shakers 9/22/2022

BART HANSEN

The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) Board of Directors has appointed Bart Hansen as the organization’s new executive director. The BIA is a nonprofit trade association representing the interests of all businesses involved with real estate, land development, homebuilding and construction.

In his role, Hansen will work collaboratively with the board to align the BIA’s priorities and goals to support the homebuilding industry and its efforts to offer affordable housing in Clark County. The organization’s leaders and members advocate for policies that promote and protect appropriate development and redevelopment while also focusing on workforce development for the benefit of Clark County.

“Bart’s unique experience serving Clark County citizens, his knowledge of government regulations and policy background, together with his passion for Clark County energizes our membership. We are pleased that he will be working with us.” said BIA President Aaron Helmes.

Prior to joining the BIA team, Hansen worked for Clark Public Utilities for more than 20 years. He is also an appointed official to the Vancouver City Council. Hansen was appointed to the Council in January of 2010, reelected and currently serving in his 12th year after several successful elections. Additionally, Mr. Hansen is appointed on the C-TRAN Board of Directors and participates on the Vancouver School District Management Advisory Task Force, Clark County Mural Society and Downtown Rotary Club.

“I’m honored to be selected for this role and I look forward to addressing the issues crucial to our industry members and increasing awareness of the importance of housing for everyone,” Hansen said.

Hansen holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from WSU Pullman and received his Master of Business Administration from Marylhurst University. Hansen was born and raised in Vancouver and graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School.

If you wish to contact Hansen directly, he can be reached at bart@biaofclarkcounty.org.

SAMANTHA CODI WALKER

Samantha Codi Walker has been promoted to PointNorth Consulting’s creative director. She will be responsible for leading PointNorth’s creative and digital media team and delivering innovative and impactful solutions for PointNorth’s clients.

SAMANTHA CODI WALKER

Codi Walker joined PointNorth in April 2021 to support a team of consultants on the Interstate Bridge Replacement program in developing creative and innovative communications strategies across multiple platforms. She has lead the team responsible for producing video and social media content including the launch of the TikTok channel, and multiple video series initiatives including Bridge Stories and The Case for IBR.

Codi Walker serves on the YWCA of Clark County Board of Directors, she previously served as the marketing and events manager for the Columbia River Economic Development Council, was the marketing and event producer at We Plan it and the social media coordinator at the City of Vancouver.