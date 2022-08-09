Movers & Shakers 8/9/2022

MIKE BARRETT

Cozera, the leader in providing low-code/no-code identity authentication technology, has announced the appointment of Mike Barrett as the new chief executive officer. Reporting to the board of directors, Barrett will join the founder, Abrar Ahmed, and his team in growing the company and expanding into new markets. As the president of Cozera, Ahmed will focus on product development, business development and thought leadership. Both executives will remain on the board of directors.



Barrett will help the company move into new vertical markets including community banking and healthcare, industries where customer identity and account take over fraud is expanding rapidly. Barrett’s responsibilities include leading the go-to-market planning and execution as well as operational leadership and investor relations.



“Mike has a successful track record leading fast growing technology companies. As a founder and past CEO of Unosquare, he helped lead that company from a few local employees to nearly 1,000 employees in five countries,” said Ahmed. “We will continue to build out a high functioning executive team to help us expand into new markets and increase the value of the technology for our customers.”



Barrett joins Cozera after nearly 30 years of sales and marketing leadership with tech companies like TCS, Xavient, and Centerlogic. Most recently he served for 10 years as a co-founder and CEO of Unosquare.

“My wife, Donna, and I were early investors in Cozera and we fully believe in the company’s ability to stop account take over fraud for credit unions, banks and fintechs,” said Barrett. “I also see this technology solving real fraud problems within healthcare and the mortgage industry, among others.”

Barrett is an active technology startup investor and a charter member of TiE Oregon.

ALYN RIVERA VIDALS

Alyn Rivera Vidals has joined Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW) as a paid summer intern.

Rivera Vidals is a Washington State University Vancouver (WSUV) senior studying Human Development and pursuing a minor in Spanish and a Certificate in Case Management & Administration. She will graduate in May 2023 and hopes to work with community groups supporting young adults in Southwest Washington. She brings expertise in young adult engagement and facilitation from her previous roles as a Peer Mentor and Ambassador at WSUV.

Rivera Vidals also served on the Associated Students Judicial Board and possesses strengths in leadership and event planning and a people-centric nature. During her 200-hour internship through WSUV’s Future Leaders Project, Rivera Vidals will be learning about grant writing, researching grants, working with youth and young adults and job shadowing WSW staff.

The Future Leaders Project (FLP) places students from historically underrepresented communities into paid summer internships, providing growth and professional development opportunities. FLP is an initiative of Workforce Southwest Washington (WSW), Columbia River Economic Development Council (CREDC) and Washington State University Vancouver (WSUV).

MICHAEL CORTEZ

Webfor digital marketing agency has named Marketing Manager Michael Cortez as its newest partner.

Cortez joined Webfor in 2020, bringing a bachelor’s degree in business from Southern New Hampshire University and nearly two decades of marketing, coding, and SEO experience with him.

His impact on Webfor was immediate.

Starting his Webfor career as an SEO specialist, Cortez was promoted to the role of marketing manager in August 2021.

In addition to his work at Webfor, Cortez has proven himself to be a thought leader who takes a proactive approach to knowledge-sharing with professional colleagues throughout the marketing community. In fact, he’s fresh off an appearance at an SEMpdx event where he discussed impending industry changes and challenges related to the next generation of Google Analytics (GA4).

Cortez also enjoys speaking at Washington State Univerity’s Carson College of Business helping educate students about digital marketing.

“I am extremely grateful to work for such an amazing organization that empowers its team, helps them grow and reach new heights,” Cortez said. “Webfor’s culture is simply the best. I feel honored to be named a partner at Webfor; it is the opportunity of a lifetime. I feel so fulfilled by the work we do every day helping create positive ripple effects in the Vancouver community and beyond.”

Cortez’s originally from Fort Bragg, Cali., but now calls Vancouver home. Webfor made him a partner due to his stellar work, continued growth and his focus on finding solutions to the marketing and branding challenges faced by Webfor’s clients.

And as Cortez grows, so does Webfor. His partnership status reflects his always optimistic approach to problem-solving and his proactive commitment to helping his Webfor colleagues achieve their own professional and personal goals.

When he’s outside the office, Cortez enjoys exploring the Pacific Northwest with his wife and two children.