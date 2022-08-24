Movers & Shakers 8/24/2022

JOSEPH VANCE

Miller Nash partner Joseph Vance was recently elected to serve as chair of the Columbia Credit Union Board of Directors. Vance has served on the executive committee for two years, most recently as treasurer. Columbia Credit Union is a community-driven financial cooperative that has been serving the greater Vancouver and Portland areas for more than 70 years. Vance has been a board member since 2019, supporting the management team on strategic planning and business performance, as well as on new community involvement initiatives.

Vance has more than 20 years’ experience successfully representing clients in a wide variety of complex litigation in state and federal court in Washington and Oregon. The variety of cases litigated include defending employers in a full range of employment-related claims; all types of real estate-related litigation, including adverse possession and other property disputes; corporate governance disputes; and construction disputes. Vance is active in the Southwest Washington community, currently serving as president of the Ridgefield School District Board of Directors and as a past board member of the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Washington. In recognition of his professional accomplishments, Vance has been recognized as a “Labor and Employment Star – West” by Benchmark Litigation and selected for inclusion on the Washington Super Lawyers list. He received his bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University before earning his law degree at the University of Washington School of Law.

THELMA FLEMING

The Energy Trust of Oregon Board of Directors has appointed Thelma Fleming as a new volunteer board member. Fleming, who lives in Vancouver, has 30 years of experience in the financial sector and currently serves as a vice president and risk compliance audit professional with U.S. Bank in Portland.

“Thelma’s expertise is incredibly important as Energy Trust looks toward the future,” said Michael Colgrove, Energy Trust’s executive director. “Her vast financial background will, of course, help support our financial operations, but her experience working with different communities and industries will also help us bring the benefits of energy efficiency and renewable energy to more people.”

As a board member, Fleming’s experience in financial examinations and insight will help with setting the organization’s annual budgets.

“I look forward to assisting Energy Trust as it fulfills its core mission of helping customers and communities reduce their energy costs and realize additional benefits of saving energy and using renewable resources,” said Fleming.

Fleming is a vice president and risk compliance audit professional with U.S. Bank in Portland. She brings 30 years of experience in banking, risk management, regulatory and tax compliance to Energy Trust’s board of directors. Fleming, who has degrees in economics and banking, is currently enrolled in McKinsey Academy’s Black Leadership Academy. She also volunteers with Financial Beginnings Oregon, which offers financial literacy seminars to all ages. She is the first member of Energy Trust’s board of directors who lives in Southwest Washington, where Energy Trust serves customers of NW Natural.

GREG PANG AND JASON MEUNIER

Greg Pang, president and CEO of Community Home Health & Hospice, has announced his plans to retire at the end of September 2022. The Board of Directors has appointed Jason Meunier to succeed Pang as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer on Oct. 1, 2022.

GREG PANG

Pang has been in his role since 2005, leading the organization in its commitment to provide the highest quality of care for hospice and home health patients. Under his leadership, Community Home Health & Hospice was able to expand services and open a second hospice care center in Clark County as well as two bereavement centers that provides free grief support to the Southwest Washington community.

“It has been an honor to serve this community,” said Pang. “My heart has grown bigger because of the compassionate and dedicated staff, donors, and volunteers I have worked beside over the past 17 years. As I move into this next phase of life, I will cherish the memories friendships and many accomplishments we achieved together as a family.”

JASON MEUNIER

Meunier will become Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Community Home Health & Hospice after serving as Director of Finance for seven years. He is heavily involved in the Longview community through his service on the Board of Directors for United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, his involvement in Lower Columbia Professionals and helping create the Longview chapter 100 Men Who Care. He was also named 2019/2020 Citizen of the Year by the Kelso Longview Elks.

“I am excited to head this new chapter in Community’s story,” said Meunier. “To lead an agency that’s so engrained in Longview’s history is a privilege and I am proud to support a team of such hard working and caring individuals.”

SHAWNA LARSON

Alliant Insurance Services continues to add strength to its Employee Benefits Group in the Pacific Northwest, hiring Shawna Larson as vice president. The Vancouver-based Larson joins Alliant with a diverse expertise spanning the fields of benefits consulting, HR consulting, analytics, employee communications and plan design.

“Shawna’s ability to meld client-centric service with leading-edge technology and analytics enables her to craft benefits strategies that are designed to enhance performance and improve employee well-being,” said Kevin Overbey, president, Alliant Employee Benefits. “Her arrival provides additional reach and scalability to our team in the Pacific Northwest.”

Larson is an innovative benefits consultant and strategic adviser who will provide a full range of products and solutions to a diverse client base. She partners with clients across a breadth of industries and disciplines to craft benefits solutions that enhance employee wellness, strengthen financial performance, and assist employers in the recruitment and retention of top‑tier talent.

Prior to joining Alliant, Larson was vice president, Business Development and Employee Benefits Strategic Adviser with an international insurance brokerage and consulting firm. She was also the co-organizer for Oregon’s DisruptHRPDX, an innovative HR platform designed to energize, inform and empower HR professionals in a TED-talk like setting.

Larson can be reached at (360) 605-3259 or at Shawna.Larson@alliant.com.

JENAPHER DUES

Mass Transit Magazine has named Jenapher Dues, C-TRAN’s Manager of Human Resources, to its annual 40 Under 40 list — joining this year’s class of professionals under the age of 40 who have made significant contributions to the public transit industry.

Dues joined C-TRAN in 2014 as a Staffing Generalist. She was soon promoted to Recruitment and Compensation Specialist, and now serves as Manager of Human Resources. In that role, Dues continues to lead C-TRAN’s recruitment efforts while taking on a host of other duties within the larger HR team.

“C-TRAN’s world-class employees are the reason for our success, and Jenapher is an integral part of what we do,” said C-TRAN Chief Executive Officer Shawn M. Donaghy. “Jenapher is known inside and outside of C-TRAN for her passion and compassion: Passion for public transit and what it means to our community, and compassion for our applicants and employees. We’re lucky to have her on our team, and we’re thrilled to celebrate Jenapher and this well-deserved accomplishment.”

While many transit agencies struggle to hire and retain employees, particularly operators, Dues’ recruitment efforts have helped C-TRAN keep service levels largely intact. Her innovative approach involving all departments has created a clearer picture of C-TRAN’s needs. It also created a compelling story of who we are as an agency, which translated into a multimedia recruitment campaign that produced immediate results. Dues and the HR team at C-TRAN also navigated myriad COVID-related issues since 2020, always with compassion, respect and professionalism.

Dues is also active in statewide activities through the Washington State Transit Association. She’s been a resource for other agencies across Washington by sharing information and best practices. She has contributed to C-TRAN’s involvement in the American Bus Benchmarking Group. Dues was also a founding member of C-TRAN’s Diversity Team, an employee-led initiative to create a better, more inclusive workplace for everyone.

40 Under 40 honorees were nominated by their peers and judged on criteria that included job commitment, industry involvement, contributions in his or her position and innovation in public transportation.