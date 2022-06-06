Movers & Shakers 6/6/2022

KIM CAPELOTO

Lighthouse Financial Foundation (LHFF) recently announced that Kim Capeloto has accepted the position of president of the Lighthouse Financial Foundation effective June 1, 2022.

“When we first started these discussions with Kim, it was apparent that financial wellness was a strong area of focus for him. The fact that we were able to put this partnership together is a huge benefit to the communities we serve as well as a strong testament to the viability and need of the Foundation. Our Board unanimously endorsed Kim as the first ever president of the Lighthouse Financial Foundation and we are extremely excited to welcome him,” said Brett Bryant, Board Chair.

Capeloto’s areas of focus will initially be in the collaboration and convening of various organizations that have partnered with LHFF in the past as well as look for additional outreach opportunities to expand the communities being served by the Foundation. He also will be looking for additional partners and supporters of the mission.

“This is an excellent opportunity for not only financial institutions to show support for this initiative, but for all businesses to help their employees and their communities become more financially sound. There is no current consistent avenue for these skills to be taught, but these are learned skills that every individual can use in their lives. I look forward to working closely with the business community to maximize the impact of this initiative,” said Capeloto.

Capeloto most recently was with Riverview Community Bank as Chief Banking Officer and has worked with other national, regional and local banks throughout the Pacific Northwest for more than 35 years. He also previously served as CEO of the Greater Vancouver Chamber. He currently serves on several non-profit boards locally and has held leadership positions and served on boards of more than 20 organizations over the years.

Three Vancouver-area Banner Bank employees have been selected to receive the Banner’s Best award. This award represents the highest level of recognition within the company and the recipients are truly “Banner’s best.”

The following employees received the Banner’s Best award for surpassing their individual professional goals last year, as well as providing exceptional customer service to the Bank’s clients and their fellow colleagues:

George Martin III, Vice President, Senior Commercial Relationship Manager

Nathan Stafford, Vice President, Branch Manager, East Vancouver Branch

Greg Usselman, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Division Director

“We are fortunate to have employees of this caliber who choose Banner Bank as the place to share their talents,” said Mark Grescovich, Banner Bank President and CEO. “This level of excellence is a key reason Banner was again selected by Forbes as one of the 100 Best Banks in America.”

Less than 5% of all Banner employees receive this award. Recipients are selected by members of executive leadership.

The Webfor digital marketing agency recently made another addition to the Webfor Partnership Program in David Sowards. As Director of Business Development, Sowards has delivered a level of dedication and loyalty to our clients that is unmatched.

Sowards started at Webfor nearly four years ago as a digital marketing consultant. In July of 2020, he was promoted to director of business development after helping Webfor reach growth goals for several years. Webfor has seen revenue growth every year – even during a global pandemic – since Sowards has been at the helm of business development.

“I’m incredibly honored to be named partner at Webfor,” he said. “It’s been truly rewarding to play a role in our growth as an agency while continuing to help organizations reach their own growth goals. Year after year we strive to provide as much value as possible to our clients while spreading positive ripple effects in our communities. I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Sowards has more than six years of sales experience under his belt since earning a bachelor’s in Business Administration and Management from Western Oregon University. With Webfor, Sowards is responsible for sales prospecting, customer relationship management (CRM), strategic planning and more. Negotiation, data analysis, lead generation, presentation development and social media marketing are just a few of the skills he brings to the position.

The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) recently announced that Katie Atkinson has joined the team as their new Membership Relations Manager. With more than 10 years of experience in marketing, hospitality and sales, Atkinson will help the Chamber to develop the membership base and advance the organization’s programs.

Atkinson earned a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management from the Johnson & Wales University. She recently moved from Wenatchee, Wash., where she worked as a sales manager in the hospitality industry. She has an extensive professional background in sales and promotion of multipurpose arenas and events.

Prior to joining the Chamber, Atkinson was actively involved in the community serving for six years in the Wenatchee Confluence Rotary Club, most recently as the president elect, and five years as Board Chair of the Wenatchee Valley Sports Foundation, which provides scholarships for kids in need.

As the Membership Relations Manager, Atkinson will not only assist in identifying new businesses, onboarding and retention of Chamber members, but she will work to build lasting relationships between the Chamber and local organizations and business owners. Atkinson is excited to start working with the Southwest Washington business community and help companies to grow their brands through a variety of advertising, sponsorship and engagement opportunities.

“We are thrilled to add Katie to our Members Relations Team in support of our expanding regional business sector. Her professional experience in sales development and customer service will complement the Greater Vancouver Chamber’s core service offerings,” said GVC President/CEO John McDonagh.