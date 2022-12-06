Movers & Shakers 12/06/2022

ERIK SELDEN

Washington Trust Bank, the largest privately held full-service community bank in the Northwest, expands its commercial banking team with the addition of Erik Selden as senior vice president and team leader. In his new role, Selden will lead efforts to expand the bank’s footprint in Southwest Washington.

Selden comes to Washington Trust Bank with more than 15 years of banking and leadership experience in Southwest Washington and Oregon. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and business banking manager for First Citizens Bank. He has worked with clients across a variety of industries and has significant lending expertise.

A longtime resident of Vancouver, Selden has deep ties to the area and regularly serves his community through board involvement and volunteer work. He is involved with numerous organizations including the Portland Activities & Athletics League and Northwest Association for Blind Athletes, where he serves as board president. Selden holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Portland State University.

“At Washington Trust Bank, culture has been key to our 120-year-long success,” said Mike Williams, Oregon regional president for the bank. “We find the most talented people, like Erik who embodies our culture, to serve our clients and neighborhoods.”

Washington Trust Bank has enjoyed a growing presence in Oregon since it first entered the Portland market in 2005. Since then, the bank has assembled an Oregon-based commercial and industrial banking portfolio, deposits totaling nearly $400 million, and $350 million in assets under management within its trust and wealth management group.