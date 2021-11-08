Movers & Shakers 11/8/2021

SARAH HANNON-NEIN

The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) recently announced the selection of Sarah Hannon-Nein as its new Communications & Education Program Manager.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue advancing the innovative programs and services the BIA offers its members and community,” Hannon-Nein said. “As Vancouver has always been my home, I’m proud to represent this vital industry in the Pacific Northwest.”

In her role, Hannon-Nein will oversee the BIA’s marketing and communication efforts, including public relations, web presence and social media. As a liaison to the media community, she will prepare press releases and maintain outreach with local contacts. She will also serve as the staff contact for education, workforce development and Building Futures Foundation Scholarship Committee.

Prior to joining the BIA team, Hannon-Nein served as Public Events Manager at The Historic Trust, and has great stories and wonderful memories to tell from her years with the Portland Trail Blazers. A community advocate, she serves locally as a member of the local nonprofit, Community Military Appreciation Committee (CMAC), most recently working on the 9/11 remembrance ceremony hosted on the Vancouver Waterfront.

A local graduate of Prairie High School, Hannon-Nein went on to earn her bachelor’s in communications at Portland State University, interned with Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler and received a Public Engagement Certificate from Pepperdine University. She is currently pursuing a master’s degree in information technology and data administration from Central Washington University.

DALE BOON

The Port of Woodland will recognize Commissioner Dale Boon as he is retiring from the Port Commission at the end of the year. The Port invites the public to thank him for his many years of service with the Port and the community on Nov. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Port Administrative office at 1608 Guild Road, in Woodland.

Boon was elected in 1997 and took the District 1 seat in January 1998. During his tenure he was part of the Schurman Way Industrial Park and Down River Drive Industrial Park developments in the late 1990s and early 2000s. During the economic downturn in 2008, he was one of the founding members of the development of the Woodland Quality Community Coalition (WQCC), which includes the City, Port and School District to work in coordination and for communicating community concerns and issues. He was instrumental in the preservation of the Guild Klady Centennial Orchard for working with the Boy Scouts Troup 531 for its dedication in 2016, and the developments of Centennial and Rose Way Industrial Parks.

Commissioner Boon’s dedication to service included providing recreational access, balanced growth for industrial and agricultural industries and reducing taxes within the Port district. Boon owned and operated a dairy farm in Woodland, selling it in the 1990s, and later became the manager for Cowlitz County Diking District 2 until his retirement in 2016. He enjoys rebuilding Gibson tractors and displays them in regional fairs and parades, rooting on his Seattle Seahawks and traveling with his wife Janet.

“I want to thank Dale for his many years of service to the Woodland community as a Commissioner for the Port of Woodland and I wish him the best in the next chapter of his life,” said Commissioner Paul Cline.

Commissioner Bob Wile added: “I want to thank Dale for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the Port. Dale’s extensive knowledge of the Port will be missed dearly. I wish him and Janet nothing but the best in their future.”

RANDY MUELLER

At the Port of Ridgefield’s regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 13, the two port commissioners present voted to approve the mutually agreed upon contract with Randy Mueller for the position of CEO. Mueller, who will start in this new position Jan. 1, will replace longtime CEO Brent Grening, who is retiring Jan. 3.

Mueller is no stranger to the Port of Ridgefield; he worked as Director of Business Development from 2007 to 2014, departing Ridgefield to take the job of CEO for the Port of Chehalis; a position he held for seven years. He’s enthusiastic about the opportunity to take the helm at Ridgefield’s Port.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Ridgefield and Clark County,” Mueller said. “This community is very special and it’s exciting to continue the great work done by this Port.”

Mueller noted Grening was his professional mentor in the port world. “Brent leaves me with some very big shoes to fill,” Mueller said, “but I’m confident the next chapter of the Port’s history will be as great as its last.”

Scott Hughes is commission chair for the Port. He noted the Port’s good fortune in having Grening on board as CEO for 24 years.

“As Port commissioners we’ve been so grateful to have an intelligent, visionary and productive leader as Port CEO for nearly 24 years,” Hughes said. “We feel confident, however, that Randy Mueller will be the next great leader for the Port.”

Hughes believes Mueller offers more than port management experience to the job.

“Randy is intimately familiar with our community and its culture,” Hughes said. “Additionally, his appointment as CEO returns a degree of institutional memory to the port – something we will lose when our longtime CEO departs.”

While at the Port of Chehalis, Mueller led a two-year strategic planning effort to align with objectives of the port commission, developed new partnerships, significantly increased operating revenues, filled all vacant properties and constructed the first new building there in 20 years.

Mueller holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington State University, a Master of Real Estate Development from Portland State University and an Executive Master of Public Administration from University of Washington.

