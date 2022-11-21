Movers & Shakers 11/21/2022

AUDRI BOMAR AND KATY BELOKONNY

PointNorth is pleased to announce the promotions of Audri Bomar to Vice President of Communications and Katy Belokonny to Vice President of Engagement at PointNorth.

Bomar joined PointNorth in August 2019 and has been instrumental in the firm’s success to win the communications contract to replace the Interstate Bridge. She has served as the Communications Lead for the consultant team since September 2021 and as the Deputy Communications Lead since September 2020. She is responsible for leading the team of consultants to accomplish the program’s communication goals through equity-lead community engagement, inclusive community involvement in the program’s advisory groups, transparent public relations, and creative digital communications and social media.

Prior to joining PointNorth, Bomar was the Community Partnerships Manager at The Columbian. She is an Accomplished and Under 40 award recipient, a Board Member for the Ridgefield Public Schools Foundation and has served as a Youth Mentor for the YWCA Clark County.

Belokonny joined PointNorth in August 2020 and immediately got to work launching the Interstate Bridge Replacement program’s advisory groups and setting the community engagement strategy on behalf of the consultant team. She currently serves as the Public Affairs Lead for the consultant team responsible for leading the local and regional agency support as well as advancing the governmental relations and strategic communications approach.

Belokonny has led the firm’s local transportation growth as the public involvement lead for key projects such as the City of Vancouver’s Main Street project. Her background includes a wealth of knowledge in the transportation and infrastructure sector. She is familiar with planning, public policy, and public service delivery within the Greater Portland region, and has led community outreach and communications programs within communities for the past decade. She is the Ed Lynch Board honoree for Identity Clark County and an Accomplished and Under 40 award recipient.

“It has been an honor to work with both Audri and Katy as PointNorth has grown,” said PointNorth President Lisa Keohokalole Schauer. “Their expertise and insight has added tremendous value to our team, our clients and the community we support and serve.”

PointNorth is a values-led, community driven firm that centers equity. Launched in 2018 as a minority, woman-owned firm, PointNorth provides community engagement, organizational development and creative / marketing solutions in the infrastructure, workforce / economic development and education market sectors.

MELISSA BAILEY

The Building Industry Association (BIA) of Clark County is pleased to announce Melissa Bailey of PNW Fire Protection as Chair of the Scholarship Committee, a committee of the Building Futures Foundation.

Bailey has served on the Building Futures Foundation Committee for four years. She has played an integral role in the planning and implementing of the Foundation’s annual fundraising event, Casino Night, which helps raise critical funds to provide scholarships and tool grants to those entering the construction industry. She has also been involved in the selection of 25+ scholarship recipients.

Sarah Hannon-Nein, BIA’s Communication Manager and the Foundation Coordinator, said, “We are excited to have Melissa Bailey step into the role of committee chair. Melissa will add a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience that will complement our current committee and help us reach our goal of raising at least $20,000.”

The Building Futures Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit foundation that supports individuals pursuing careers in the building industry through scholarships and tool grants. Since 2007, the Foundation has awarded 112 scholarships and tool grants, representing a total investment of $186,250 in construction careers. This year, the Foundation made a record-breaking investment of $25,000 for building industry careers. Nine individuals were selected to receive financial support for the 2022-2023 academic year and one individual received a tool grant to support his growing business. Learn more about the Foundation by visiting https://biaofclarkcounty.org/building-futures-foundation/.

STEFANI RANDALL, KAREN KNAUSS, MARK SCHLICHTING, SPENCER ANDERSON, DEREK BROWN AND MIKE HARMEL

LSW is pleased to announce the following promotions in recognition of foundational contributions to both client and firm success: Stefani Randall to Principal; Karen Knauss, Mark Schlichting, and Spencer Anderson to Associate Principal; and Derek Brown and Mike Harmel to Associate.

Stefani Randall

Stefani Randall (AIA, NCARB) has been promoted from Associate Principal to Principal in acknowledgement of her ongoing and passionate commitment to LSW’s growth, impact, and holistic support of our clients and partners. An 8-year veteran of LSW, Stefani’s leadership has resulted in strategic process improvement, quality assurance, and client success frameworks that have allowed the firm to vertically integrate a range of services focused on world class design and client experience. In her new leadership role, Stefani will support the expansion of LSW’s multifamily housing portfolio and work closely with leadership to create high value across the firm and throughout the communities LSW serves by leveraging her robust technical skills. Leaning on her design and process talents, Stefani will support the attraction of new business and elevate the quality of work produced by LSW’s teams in support of our clients. As Principal, Stefani will lead the ongoing development of LSW’s project management, documentation, and quality standards, championing a culture of continuous improvement to allow for innovation and creativity to flourish across the firm. LSW is excited to continue supporting and elevating Stefani’s role with the team.

Representing foundational members of the LSW team, LSW’s newest Associate Principles draw from deep wells of expertise, technical proficiency, passion, and understanding of our clients to create fundamental value across the firm. Their individual and collective impact is multiplied by providing ongoing guidance, mentorship, and insight focused directly on the nurturing and development of future firm leaders at LSW.

Karen Knauss

As an Associate Principal at LSW Architects, Karen Knauss (AIA) brings with her robust expertise in both new construction and dynamic renovation projects, creating unique and dynamic spaces that welcome, engage, and empower users and communities, especially within our foundational public education environments. Her diverse experience and people-first leadership style will be critical components of LSW’s long-term success and strategic growth.

Approaching a decade with LSW, Mark Schlichting’s (AIA) established quality assurance leadership and project-success mindset will be key tenants of his role as Associate Principal. Mark has nurtured a culture of mentorship and growth at LSW among the firm’s key design team members. His investment and commitment to others has resulted in the success of not just LSW, but our clients, partners, and projects. Adept at navigating and simplifying complex systems, Mark’s meticulous attention to detail and ability to document vast amounts of information make him uniquely suited to this expanded leadership role supporting peers and colleagues in and outside LSW.

Mark Schlichting

Joining the ranks of Associate Principal alongside Karen and Mark is Spencer Andersen (AIA, CPHC, LEED Green Associate). Spencer is a foundational project and design leader within LSW’s multifamily and mixed-use practice areas. Throughout his tenure with LSW, Spencer has honed a dynamic set of skills to approach projects and challenges with a solutions-oriented mindset that does not compromise meaningful design. As Associate Principal, Spencer will continue to invest-in and lead LSW’s integrated sustainable and target value design approach, championing the needs of our clients while pursuing innovation design solutions that yield holistic value to projects and clients. Spencer’s unique ability to understand the needs and goals of our clients and immediately translate those into the built environment supporting authentic human experiences will provide lasting impact to the communities in which we work.

Spencer Anderson

Rounding out 2022 firm promotions are our core design team members whose leadership and contributions uniquely position them for the role of Associate. LSW Associates are known for their keen ability to hone their craft and deploy innovate design approaches that offer distinct value for our clients and projects. As Associates, these critical team members have demonstrated their commitment and passion for growth, to pursue excellence in their work, and drive the collective impact of LSW as one of our community’s longest continuously operating design firms.

Mike Harmel

Derek Brown is a multiskilled and highly adaptable designer with an extensive background in a variety of project sectors from mixed-used developments to retail, hospitality, and manufacturing facilities. As an Associate, Derek will play key roles in both leading and supporting critical design and project approach elements for LSW and our clients. His zeal for design excellence, sustainability, and functionality has brought incredible value to LSW and our practice areas.

Derek Brown

Representing the core tenants of a truly successful Associate, Mike Harmel is a highly detailed, process-driven designer who thrives in complexity and strives to provide simplicity and clarity for our clients. With a natural ability to bottom line the most complex situations, Mike brings a pragmatic and logical approach to his championship of projects, both large and small. A consistent sage voice of reason, Mike seeks to nurture team approaches to problem solving and drive unfettered accountability that ensures project success and the highest possible client experience.