Movers & Shakers 11/10/2020

CAROLINE REED

Landerholm, P.S. recently welcomed Caroline Reed as an associate attorney. Focusing her practice in the areas of business entity formation, succession planning, and commercial transactions and contracts, Reed will assist clients as they navigate the legal implications of starting and maintaining their businesses. Reed can be reached at 360-558-5900 or at caroline.reed@landerholm.com.

CRISTHIAN A. CANSECO JUAREZ

GovJay Inslee has appointed Cristhian A. Canseco Juarez to the Clark College Board of Trustees. Canseco Juarez is a first-generation college graduate, as well as an immigrant and an alumnus of Washington State University Vancouver. He is deeply involved in community service in Vancouver, providing resources for those who have historically been under-represented.



“I’m honored to join the Clark College Board to support students and our community,” said Canseco Juarez. “I want to give back to this community and do my part to help create a more inclusive, equitable and enriching environment for students and their families.”



Canseco Juarez currently serves on the Board of Directors for Lighthouse Community Credit Union. He serves as treasurer for the Southwest Washington LULAC Council and he volunteers as a council member at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. He also participated in last year’s Clark College Presidential Search Committee.



Canseco Juarez earned his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Washington State University Vancouver and graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver. He and his family have lived in Vancouver for 25 years, having emigrated from Mexico to the United States in 1991.



He begins his term on Jan. 1, 2021, and is filling the position vacated by outgoing trustee Jada Rupley. Rupley was first appointed to the Board in 2010 and has served two five-year terms. She has served in a variety of roles in Washington’s education system over the past 25 years: as a teacher, psychologist, principal and associate superintendent. She is currently the Superintendent of the Clackamas Education Service District in Oregon.



“Jada has provided a depth and breadth of education experience that has been invaluable to Clark College,” said Rekah Strong, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “We are grateful for her work on the board, her expertise, and her passion for helping students succeed.”



The Board of Trustees consists of five members appointed by the Governor of Washington. Members serve five-year terms and must live in the college’s service district. The Board is responsible for strategic planning; development and approval of college policies; and approval and oversight of the operating budget.

