Movers & Shakers 11/01/2022

ALAN HWANG

Riff Creative recently welcomed Alan Hwang as the agency’s Chief Growth Officer. Hwang, whose background spans founding, scaling and selling his own digital agency, and most recently leading growth for one of the region’s longest-operating digital marketing organizations, joins Riff as a central member of the agency’s leadership team. Responsible for key organizational and client growth initiatives, Hwang represents a core addition to Riff’s leadership team that includes Jake Hendrix, studio director; Corinna Scott, director of client experience; and Kenzie Joner, director of operations.

Hwang’s role will focus on developing new business and community partnerships, supporting the agency’s strategic impact in key geographic markets, as well as continuing to enhance Riff’s high-impact service offerings to a diverse array of public and private sector clients.

“The addition of Alan to the team represents an exciting phase of our own growth here at Riff, said Casey Wyckoff, co-founder and CEO. “Riff was founded out of an authentic passion and commitment to supporting our community’s innovators, creators and visionaries who seek to improve the lives of those around them. Alan brings an incredible history of supporting businesses and organizations of all sizes in critical growth and strategy efforts that have led to considerable successes. We are thrilled to have Alan’s expertise alongside our existing leadership team, including a track record of championing the long-term and sustainable growth of those organizations, companies and founders with which he has worked. Alan is a truly exciting addition to the team as Riff seeks to expand our commitment to holistic value and impact for our clients and partners.”

“Riff has always been a creative leader that I’ve personally admired over the past several years. Their unique methodology toward projects enables their team and clients to think bigger, which drives incredible, high-impact outcomes that are critical to scaling organizations.” said Hwang. “After a few client and community collaborations, I knew Riff was a team that I wanted to dig in with. Everyone’s an expert at their craft. I’m incredibly excited to continue to push the boundaries of the industry norm with the Riff team and our client partners – it’s been years in the making.”

With a fully integrated strategic growth and creative leadership team, Riff aims to expand its comprehensive value as an agency that is authentically people-centric and story-first, developing a new segment of creative services that lifts up the individual stories of those partners with whom Riff serves in a way that elevates brand, experience and growth while nurturing a uniquely human experience.

WILL AMORIN

WILL AMORIN

Will Amorin has recently transitioned into the Commercial Real Estate branch of the Vancouver area’s Keller Williams team. He is spearheading an effort to see Vancouver and its community grow and flourish through the rapid expansion we are seeing throughout the area. Amorin comes to the role with more than 20 years of experience in the field. After 10 years working as a mortgage banker, Amorin transitioned into Residential Real Estate where he has thrived with the Keller Williams team for over a decade.

While living and working in Vancouver over the years, Amorin has witnessed firsthand the incredible evolution and growth that is taking place throughout the area. Through this observation and his deep connection to the Vancouver community as third-generation Vancouverite, Amorin knew that it was time to throw his hat in the ring and play an integral role in the development of our community. He is committed to serving the community, its citizens and its infrastructure by lending his real estate expertise to multi-family housing projects, land and development, and commercial sales and acquisitions endeavors.