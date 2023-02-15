MESO announces small business loan opportunity

The Vancouver office of Micro Enterprise Services (MESO) has announced a new loan program for small businesses. The Forgiveness Loan Program is open to small businesses with five or less employees that have been in business for at least 18 months and are registered with the State of Washington and the City of Vancouver. Loans amounts are available up to $10,000.00 per business for this 40/60 Forgiveness Loan where up to 40% of the loan amount may be forgiven. The program has a 36 month repayment period with a 2% interest rate as well as 6 months of zero payments and 0% interest.

Eligible businesses must have been in business on or before July 1, 2021. Applications are due by March 6, 2023. For more information contact Tatyana at MESO via email, tbondarchuk@mesopdx.org or phone 971-393-2280.