Kevin Lycklama, CEO of Riverview Bancorp, placed on administrative leave

The company has said that the leave is pending an internal investigation, and does not involve the company’s financial condition

According to a regulatory filing and a statement from Riverview Vice President/Marketing Strategist Denise Barr, Vancouver company Riverview Bancorp has placed Kevin Lycklama, president and CEO of the company, on administrative leave pending an internal investigation. The company has stated that the investigation does not involve the company’s financial condition.

Lycklama’s leave began July 31.

Barr said that Riverview’s Chief Credit Officer Daniel Cox has been named acting president and CEO. She said Cox has worked for Riverview Bank for 21 years and his expertise is in finance and credit administration. He leads the bank’s commercial credit and collection policies, procedures and processes, and he also works closely with investor relations.

Barr said that more information regarding Lycklama’s administrative leave and the company’s internal investigation will be released soon.

This article will be updated.